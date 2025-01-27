Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) has asked diplomats to partner with Nigeria to tap the nation’s capital’s potential

The Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) has called on diplomats to collaborate with the Nigerian government to tap into Abuja's investment opportunities.

This development comes as AICL announces the upcoming Abuja Business & Investment Summit EXPO (ABISummit2025), scheduled from October 21 to 25, 2025.

AICL's Managing Director, Maureen Tamuno engages diplomats for the Abuja Summit. Credit: AICL

AICL boss reels out the Summit’s purpose

According to Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AICL, the summit aims to foster strategic partnerships, drive innovation, and unlock investment opportunities in key sectors.

The event's theme, 'Empowering Sustainable Growth: Unlocking Potential in Emerging Markets,' reflects AICL's commitment to promoting sustainable growth and development in Abuja and Nigeria as a whole.

AICL has also planned an investors' forum in the United Kingdom for June 2025, which will provide a platform for connecting with European investors and showcasing Abuja's investment opportunities.

Diplomats praise AICL’s initiatives

Speaking at the event, the Botswanan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Philda Kereng, and Colombia's Honorary Consul in Nigeria, Amb. Maricel Romero, separately praised the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) for the overwhelming success of the inaugural Abuja Business and Investment Summit.

According to them, the summit's achievement is a testament to the AICL's efforts to foster a conducive business environment and promote investment opportunities in Abuja, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also, the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Abubakar Jidda acknowledged the pivotal role of diplomatic missions in promoting AICL's initiatives and investment opportunities.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria's capital city.

He lauded the Tamuno-led AICL for its drive to attract investments to the country.

Tamuno expressed her appreciation to foreign envoys for their role in making the inaugural Abuja Investment and Business Summit a success. She emphasized the importance of diplomatic missions in promoting AICL's initiatives and investment opportunities, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The event was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and other foreign diplomats from various countries, including Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Mexico, Russia, Columbia, Hungary, South Africa, Bangladesh and others.

AICL encourages diplomatic engagement with ambassadors

