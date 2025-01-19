The United States government has formally banned the popular social media platform TikTok

TikTok went dark on Sunday, January 19, 2025, following a Supreme Court ruling, thereby becoming unavailable for download to millions of users

Other social media apps, such as CapCut and Lemmon8, owned by TikTok's parent company, have also been removed from app stores

The social media platform TikTok has officially been banned in the US following the implementation of a federal law which cited security concerns over Chinese ownership.

The ban began on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and prohibits the country's social media platform from operating.

Close to 170 million Americans are affected

The law also mandates TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its ownership or face a total shutdown.

Reuters reports that the video-sharing platform became unavailable for download on Apple and Google stores in the US as 170 million users could not access the app.

The report said that the message displayed on users’ feeds says a law banning TikTok has been implemented in the US, meaning they cannot use it now.

ByteDance expressed hope that the incoming President Donald Trump would mostly give TikTok a 90-day window from the ban after assuming office on Monday, January 20, 2025.

CapCut and Lemmon8 are also banned

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” the company wrote.

According to the publication, other apps owned by ByteDance, such as CapCut, a video editing app, and Lemmon8, a lifestyle social media app, are also affected.

Meanwhile, millions of American users have lamented the loss of revenue from the app, stating that they will now switch to other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook reels.

Through the TikTok Creator Fund, TikTok pays eligible creators between 2 and 4 cents per 1,000 views. However, the amount paid varies based on several factors, including the video's duration, engagement, and view count.

