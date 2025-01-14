Based on information gathered from the Nigerian exchange, eleven Nigerian banks have a total market capitalization of N7.90 trillion

According to Prices for Securities Traded on Monday, Zenith Bank PLC was the biggest bank in Nigeria with a market valuation of N1.47 trillion

Second place goes to Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC, which has a market valuation of N1.71 trillion

The combined market capitalization of eleven Nigerian banks is N7.90 trillion.

This is based on the data collated from the Nigerian exchange on Monday, 13th January 2025.

GTCO - N1.71 trillion

With a market capitalization of N1.71 trillion, Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC comes in second. At N58.00, the value of its shares indicates a 0.09 percent decrease.

Zenith Bank - N1.47 trillion

With a market valuation of N1.47 trillion, Zenith Bank PLC is the largest bank in Nigeria, according to prices for securities traded on Monday. The current price of the bank's shares is N46.85, which represents a 1.85% growth.

UBA - N1.16 trillion

The market capitalization of United Bank for Africa PLC is N1.16 trillion. The price of its shares has dropped by 0.58% to N34.00.

FBN Holdings - N1.02 trillion

The market capitalization of FBN Holdings PLC is N1.02 trillion, and the share price is N28.50, indicating a 5.63 percent decrease.

Access Holdings - N869.08 billion

With a market valuation of N869.08 billion and shares trading at N24.45, Access Holdings PLC has seen a 0.20 percent fall.

Fidelity Bank - N560.21 billion

The shares of Fidelity Bank PLC are valued at N17.50, and the company is worth N560.21 billion. The bank displays a 0.29% decline.

Ecobank - N557.83 billion

The market value of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is N557.83 billion, and the share price is N30.40.

Wema Bank - N235.73 billion

Wema Bank PLC completes the list with shares valued at N11.00 and a market capitalization of N235.73 billion.

Sterling - N166.98 billion

With a market valuation of N166.98 billion and shares trading at N5.80, Sterling Financial Holdings PLC has experienced a modest 0.52 percent increase, indicating healthy growth.

Jaiz Bank - N131.54 billion

The market value of Jaiz Bank PLC is N131.54 billion, and the share price is N2.95. It has demonstrated a 1.72% improvement.

Unity Bank - N17.65 billion

The market value of Unity Bank PLC is N17.65 billion, and the share price is N1.51.

Meanwhile, eight Nigerian banks ended December 2024 with a combined market capitalization of N7.20 trillion, according to the PUNCH. This is a gain of N109.10 billion over the N7.09 trillion recorded on December 23.

Dangote cement becomes biggest company in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement Plc has surpassed Airtel Africa Plc and eleven other trillionaire companies to become the most capitalised listed stock on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The company's market capitalisation reached N8.16 trillion in November 2024 due to investor demand. It is currently ahead of Airtel Africa at N8.11 trillion, BUA Foods at N7.11 trillion, and MTN Nigeria Communication at N3.57 trillion.

Due to the aggressive implementation of reforms like the elimination of fuel subsidies and the opening of the foreign exchange market, Dangote Cement and other companies have had an upward trajectory since the arrival of the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

