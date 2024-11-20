Dangote Refinery has begun the sale of petrol to West African countries, and there are 8 countries ready to patronise

The Dangote Group has consistently said that the refinery has the capacity to meet all the petrol needs of West Africa, including Nigeria

Nigerians are already buying petrol from the Dangote Refinery at filling stations but still hoping it will be sold cheaper

The Dangote Refinery has commenced the exportation of petrol to neighbouring West African countries.

This represents a big signal that the mega-refinery’s operations could soon potentially shake up regional fuel markets.

This is according to a Bloomberg report, quoting data sourced from Vortexa, Kpler, Precise Intelligence, a port report, and a ship-tracking platform,

The report revealed that a tanker hauled a shipment of gasoline from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to waters off the coast of Togo.

It added that CL Jane Austen recently loaded more than 300,000 barrels from Dangote and sailed west, Punch reports.

The report noted that the ship is now floating off the coast of Lome, a popular area for ship-to-ship transfers.

More customers from Africa for Dangote petrol

Legit.ng recently reported that about eight African countries, including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, and South Africa, have indicated interest in purchasing petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery.

Ghana’s chief oil regulator, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid confirmed plans to import petrol from the Dangote Oil Refinery.

He said:

“If the refinery reaches 650,000 bpd a day capacity, all that volume cannot be consumed by Nigeria alone, so instead of us importing as we do right now from Rotterdam, it will be much easier for us to import from Nigeria and I believe that will bring down our prices."

NNPC gives conditions for buying Dangote petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC debunked a recent report saying it had ended petrol import in favour of local refineries such as Dangote Refinery.

The national oil company called the report a misinterpretation of fact.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, a report attributed to the NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, said that the state oil firm had stopped importing fuel to support domestic refineries.

