Report: Dangote Refinery Begins Exports of Petrol to West African Countries, 8 Shows Interest to Buy
- Dangote Refinery has begun the sale of petrol to West African countries, and there are 8 countries ready to patronise
- The Dangote Group has consistently said that the refinery has the capacity to meet all the petrol needs of West Africa, including Nigeria
- Nigerians are already buying petrol from the Dangote Refinery at filling stations but still hoping it will be sold cheaper
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Dangote Refinery has commenced the exportation of petrol to neighbouring West African countries.
This represents a big signal that the mega-refinery’s operations could soon potentially shake up regional fuel markets.
This is according to a Bloomberg report, quoting data sourced from Vortexa, Kpler, Precise Intelligence, a port report, and a ship-tracking platform,
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The report revealed that a tanker hauled a shipment of gasoline from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to waters off the coast of Togo.
It added that CL Jane Austen recently loaded more than 300,000 barrels from Dangote and sailed west, Punch reports.
The report noted that the ship is now floating off the coast of Lome, a popular area for ship-to-ship transfers.
More customers from Africa for Dangote petrol
Legit.ng recently reported that about eight African countries, including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, and South Africa, have indicated interest in purchasing petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery.
Ghana’s chief oil regulator, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid confirmed plans to import petrol from the Dangote Oil Refinery.
“If the refinery reaches 650,000 bpd a day capacity, all that volume cannot be consumed by Nigeria alone, so instead of us importing as we do right now from Rotterdam, it will be much easier for us to import from Nigeria and I believe that will bring down our prices."
NNPC gives conditions for buying Dangote petrol
Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC debunked a recent report saying it had ended petrol import in favour of local refineries such as Dangote Refinery.
The national oil company called the report a misinterpretation of fact.
On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, a report attributed to the NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, said that the state oil firm had stopped importing fuel to support domestic refineries.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.