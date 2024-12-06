Bayo Onanuga, an aide to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has said that work is ongoing at the 150,000bpd Port Harcourt refinery

Onanuga said he was part of the team that toured the 60,000 and 150,000 barrels daily refineries

He asked Nigerians to ignore the doubts about the recently refurbished refinery, saying it is already producing at 70% capacity

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

An aide to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed that work is ongoing at the 150,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

The Port Harcourt Refinery Company operates two refineries, the 60,000 and the 150,000 barrels per day plants.

Presidential spokesman confirms second refinery work is ongoing Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Port Harcourt refinery producing at 70% capacity

The presidential spokesman said the 60,000bpd is operating at 70% installed capacity and will increase production soon.

Onanuga explained this after a fact-finding tour at the recently refurbished refinery on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

He disclosed via his X handle on Thursday, December 5, 2025, saying the lies and doubts about the refinery have been laid to rest by the team’s tour.

According to him, the team was satisfied with the refinery’s state.

He said the team was guided by the refinery’s managing director, Ibrahim Onoja, and that they toured the computerised control room and the loading bay whilst asking questions.

Onanuga asked Nigerians to ignore the naysayers and the fake news about the refinery’s operations.

The president’s aide commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for reviving the refinery, which was on the verge of becoming a relic.

The presidential team verifies production processes

Legit.ng reported that the NNPC’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, announced the commencement of production at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Soneye said the refinery commenced production at 60% capacity and was trying to increase it.

According to him, the facility is processing 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily and has a combined 210,000 barrels per day.

NNPC confirms petrol blending at Port Harcourt refinery

Punch reports that Onanuga said the team verified the processes of petroleum products, including kerosene, low-sulphur fuel oil, LPG, diesel and petrol.

He said the team also visited the second Port Harcourt refinery, where workers were busy dismembering old, rusty parts and installing new ones.

Meanwhile, the NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, stated that the newly refurbished Port Harcourt refinery is blending petroleum products to ensure the best quality.

Kyari added that blending is a normal process in refining and does not constitute an offence.

Dangote refinery imposes new conditions on product lifting

Legit.ng earlier reported that oil marketers have expressed different opinions on the Dangote Refinery's recent demand that dealers make advance payments before lifting products from the facility.

The demand came amid a high-level stakeholders meeting organised by Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Representatives of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPAMAN) attended the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng