MultiChoice has given free access to DStv subscribers to watch all the channels for free for a limited period

The company said that subscribers with no active plan can plug their decoders and watch for the duration of the deal

The development follows a similar offer for GOtv subscribers during the Open Window offer

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Despite their current package, MultiChoice has announced that all DStv subscribers will have free access to all channels from December 27 to 29, 2024.

The company disclosed this in a statement released Thursday, December 26, 2024.

MultiChoice unlocks all packages for all subscribers after a similar GOtv deal Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

There is no need for a subscription

The statement said that the offer is open to all DStv subscribers.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the offer comes with no subscription, as subscribers with DStv decoders can switch and watch all channels for free.

The statement said:

“From Friday, December 27, to Sunday, December 29, we’re giving all DStv customers, connected and disconnected, regardless of their current package, access to every channel and every show at no extra cost.

“Whatever package you’re on, connected or not, this is your chance to unlock the full power of DStv Premium and revel in a world of endless entertainment and authenticity.

The offer lasts for 72 hours

“For 72 hours, the only thing standing between you and the best in sports, kids’ programming, movies, and local dramas is your decoder. No payments or calls required.”

The development comes after the company made a similar offer to GOtv subscribers, allowing lower-tier subscribers to access the GOtv Supa Plus package for a lower amount.

The company said that the Open Window allows subscribers to enjoy GOtv Supar Plus packages at savings of N1,800.

A company statement disclosed that the Open Window offers subscribers the opportunity to enjoy GOtv Supa Plus packages at a savings of N1,800.

GOtv unlocks all channels for subscribers

The pay television company revealed that subscribers could unlock a broader package during the festive season instead of paying the usual N15,700 for the premium package.

According to the company, subscribers can enjoy top highlights, including movies like SharkTale, Yogi Bear, M-Net Movies 4, and other channels.

The new offer included La Liga and Premier League channels and endless hours of stories and animated adventures for viewers.

243,000 Nigerian Subscribers Disconnect from DStv, GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice disclosed that about 243,000 subscribers in Nigeria dumped their decoders between April and September 2024.

The Paytv company disclosed that high inflation affected its subscribers in the country.

The company stated this in its financial statement, saying that 566,000 non-South Africans ended their subscriptions during the review period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng