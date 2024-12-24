Nigeria’s Longest-Serving Airline Announces New International Flight Destination
- Overland Airways will begin scheduled flights from Lagos to Banjul, The Gambia, the airline has announced
- The airline said the flight to the Gambia will boost regional connectivity at a shorter possible time
- According to the Gambia Bureau of Statistics, there are over 8,104 Nigerians living in the country
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Overland Airways, Nigeria's longest-serving domestic airline, has announced three weekly flights from Lagos to Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia.
This new service, which began on December 21, 2024, follows the airline's recent launch of flights connecting Lagos (LOS), Nigeria, to Freetown (FNA), Sierra Leone, just two days earlier.
Lagos to the Gambia overland flight plans?
DailyTrust reports that the new Lagos-Banjul route provides the fastest travel time between the two cities, with a connection through Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Overland Airways announced that its flights will depart Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 2:00 PM, arriving at Banjul International Airport by 5:30 PM. Return flights will leave Banjul at 6:20 PM.
The service also includes flights on the Freetown-Banjul-Freetown route, further strengthening Overland Airways' position in the West African aviation market.
Overland Airways speaks
Capt. Edward Boyo, CEO of Overland Airways, emphasized the airline's commitment to regional connectivity., ThisDay reports.
His words:
"The launch of our Lagos to Banjul flight marks another significant step in Overland Airways' mission to enhance regional connectivity and support the economic growth of West Africa.
"This new service builds on our recent Lagos to Freetown flights and reinforces Overland Airways’ commitment to making travel across the continent more accessible and efficient."
"The new Lagos-Freetown-Lagos flights, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, will depart Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 2:00 PM, arriving at Freetown International Airport at 3:45 PM.
"This service is expected to foster regional trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Sierra Leone."
Aderonke Emmanuel-James, Commercial and Corporate Risk Manager of Overland, added:
"We are excited to expand our network to the West African coast with direct flights to Freetown.
"Overland Airways is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and convenient air travel across West Africa, and this new service reflects that dedication."
FG to probe Nigerian airline for alleged aircraft smuggling
In another development, the Nigerian government has announced plans to investigate relevant agencies over allegations of aircraft smuggling to Iran by Azman Air
This was disclosed by Mike Achimugu the spokesman for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Achimugu described the allegations against the airline as very heavy and said that Nigerian Customs usually handles smuggling issues and that the authority cannot act until the allegations are confirmed
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.