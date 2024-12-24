Overland Airways will begin scheduled flights from Lagos to Banjul, The Gambia, the airline has announced

The airline said the flight to the Gambia will boost regional connectivity at a shorter possible time

According to the Gambia Bureau of Statistics, there are over 8,104 Nigerians living in the country

Overland Airways, Nigeria's longest-serving domestic airline, has announced three weekly flights from Lagos to Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia.

This new service, which began on December 21, 2024, follows the airline's recent launch of flights connecting Lagos (LOS), Nigeria, to Freetown (FNA), Sierra Leone, just two days earlier.

Lagos to the Gambia overland flight plans?

DailyTrust reports that the new Lagos-Banjul route provides the fastest travel time between the two cities, with a connection through Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Overland Airways announced that its flights will depart Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 2:00 PM, arriving at Banjul International Airport by 5:30 PM. Return flights will leave Banjul at 6:20 PM.

The service also includes flights on the Freetown-Banjul-Freetown route, further strengthening Overland Airways' position in the West African aviation market.

Overland Airways speaks

Capt. Edward Boyo, CEO of Overland Airways, emphasized the airline's commitment to regional connectivity., ThisDay reports.

His words:

"The launch of our Lagos to Banjul flight marks another significant step in Overland Airways' mission to enhance regional connectivity and support the economic growth of West Africa.

"This new service builds on our recent Lagos to Freetown flights and reinforces Overland Airways’ commitment to making travel across the continent more accessible and efficient."

"The new Lagos-Freetown-Lagos flights, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, will depart Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 2:00 PM, arriving at Freetown International Airport at 3:45 PM.

"This service is expected to foster regional trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Sierra Leone."

Aderonke Emmanuel-James, Commercial and Corporate Risk Manager of Overland, added:

"We are excited to expand our network to the West African coast with direct flights to Freetown.

"Overland Airways is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and convenient air travel across West Africa, and this new service reflects that dedication."

FG to probe Nigerian airline for alleged aircraft smuggling

In another development, the Nigerian government has announced plans to investigate relevant agencies over allegations of aircraft smuggling to Iran by Azman Air

This was disclosed by Mike Achimugu the spokesman for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Achimugu described the allegations against the airline as very heavy and said that Nigerian Customs usually handles smuggling issues and that the authority cannot act until the allegations are confirmed

