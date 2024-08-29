RwandAir, which the Government of Rwanda owns, has announced that it will begin daily flights to Lagos

The government stated that the daily flights will commence in October 2024 and will offer unique services

This development comes as international flight tickets remain expensive for many Nigerians due to exchange rate fluctuations

RwandAir, one of Africa’s fastest-growing airlines, has unveiled plans to expand its services by launching daily flights to Lagos, Nigeria, beginning in October 2024.

Dennis Rwiliriza, RwandAir’s regional manager, announced a sales forum in Lagos, held at Gardens Event Centre, GRA Ikeja.

The forum aimed to provide travel agencies with product knowledge and updates on RwandAir’s offerings, as well as to gather feedback to boost sales

RwandAir expands operations

At the event, Rwiliriza stated that the airline currently operates five times weekly in Lagos and three times weekly in Abuja from its hub in Kigali.

His words:

"Starting in October 2024, the Lagos route will expand to daily flights, offering greater flexibility and seamless connections to over 25 destinations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as more than 300 global destinations through partnerships with 40 interline partners."

Oladayo Abolaji, RwandAir’s Sales Manager, also spoke at the event, and he said:

"RwandAir operates a modern fleet of 14 aircraft, including A330s and B737s, providing premium services in both Business and Economy classes."

Airfares in Nigeria

Meanwhile, international airfares continue to be expensive for Nigerians due to the naira's depreciation in the foreign exchange market.

Here is a snapshot of airfares by different airlines

Lagos to London Heathrow (Return Ticket)

Economy Class:

KLM: N2.3 million

Air France: N2.2 million

Ethiopian Airlines: N2.7 million

Egypt Air: N2.7 million

Virgin Atlantic: N3.2 million

Emirates: $1,130 (N1.83 million)

Business Class:

Royal Air Maroc: N5.7 million

Air Peace: N6.5 million

Turkish Airlines: N6.9 million

Egypt Air: N7.1 million

Qatar Airways: N7.4 million

Emirates: $4,290 (N6.9 million)

Lagos to Dubai (Return Ticket)

Economy Class:

Emirates: $987 (N1.59 million)

Turkish Airlines: N1.63 million

Kenya Airways: N1.17 million

Egypt Air: N1.3 million

Qatar Airways: N1.3 million

Ethiopian Airlines: N1.5 million

Emirates: N1.7 million

Business Class:

Egypt Air: N4.1 million

Kenya Airways: N4.8 million

Qatar Airways: N4.97 million

Turkish Airlines: N4.98 million

Ethiopian Airlines: N5 million

Emirates: $4,418 (N7.1 million)

