About 430,000 Nigerians have successfully received UK visas in the last six months

The UK High Commissioner in Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, asked visa applicants from Nigeria to avoid third parties

He assured Nigerians in the UK of their safety and security amid the ongoing unrest in the country

The British High Commission to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has confirmed that about 430,000 visa applications by Nigerians were approved in 2024.

The development was disclosed in a press statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The UK asks Nigerians to third parties in visa applications

Montgomery stated this during a meeting with the Chairperson and CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advising Nigerian visa applicants to apply directly and avoid third parties.

Montgomery said:

“Approximately 430,000 Nigerian visa applications have been successfully processed in 2024.’’

The UK envoy in Nigeria reassured Nigerians of their safety amid the ongoing unrest, stating that the government is home to diverse people from different countries.

According to reports, Montgomery stated that 60 special courts have been established to address the criminal activities.

He said that about 400 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence as the government seeks justice against those inciting violence via hatred and disinformation online.

Nigerian unharmed in the UK

The NIDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa, said that no Nigerian has been reported dead or affected by the unrest so far.

She noted that NIDCOM is in contact with the Nigerian High Commission in London and other diaspora groups, which did not report any casualty.

Dabiri-Erewa praised the UK government for its prompt interventions, particularly the arrests made, and reminded Nigerians to stay safe and vigilant and follow the travel advisory issued by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UK releases names of Companies eligible to sponsor work visa

Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom has updated its list of companies permitted to sponsor skilled immigrants through the temporary worker immigration route.

According to checks by Legit.ng, the latest list, updated on Friday, May 24, 2024, now includes 113,919 approved companies.

This indicates that 14,063 companies have now been added to the approved list when compared to the 99,856 approved at the start of 2024.

