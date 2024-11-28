The UK government has inaugurated its largest Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Africa on Wednesday.

The centre is located in Ikeja, Lagos, with the objective to enhance visa services for Nigerian travellers

The UK, over the years, has been a top destination for Nigerians looking to travel for business, relocate or studies

The United Kingdom has opened its largest Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Africa, situated in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, November 28.

According to a statement from the British High Commission in Lagos, operated by VFS Global, the facility will help improve visa services for Nigerians travelling to the UK.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter spoke on the significance of the UK-Nigeria relationship at the opening ceremony and expressed confidence in the new facility's capacity to improve visa application experiences, Punch reports.

Baxter said.

“I am delighted to witness the opening of this, the largest visa application centre in Africa. Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners, and we hope that VFS delivers ever-improving services for those applying for visas to the UK."

Also speaking, Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), hailed the development as a milestone in providing world-class services.

Guardian reported that Owen revealed that over 225,000 UK visa applications from Nigerians were processed in the year to June 2024, underscoring the growing travel demand.

His words:

“The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global in the provision of a world-class UK visa service here in Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa.

“In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225,000 UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories and this new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all applicants."

