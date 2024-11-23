Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, would be temporarily closed

The Commissioner of Transportation Development said the shut down is approved by the NCAA

He said the shutdown will enable the airport's ongoing renovation projects, which began in January 2024

The temporary closure of Danbaba Suntai Airport in the state capital of Jalingo has been announced by the Taraba State Ministry of Transportation Development.

The declaration was made on Friday by Yakubu Yakubu, the Commissioner of Transportation Development, in a statement that was signed by Kwantar Genesis, the ministry's permanent secretary.

According to him, the shutdown complies with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority's clearance.

He stated that the airport's current upgrading projects, which started in January 2024, will be made possible by the closure, which is expected to extend until December 20, 2024.

“These improvements include the construction of drainage systems, perimeter fencing, the installation of an Instrument Landing System, rehabilitation of the existing runway to extend its length from 2.4km to 3km, and the acquisition of two new fire tenders.” The statement read.

According to the commissioner in a Daily Post report, the program is a component of the state government's endeavors to improve the airport's infrastructure and air travel services for Taraba inhabitants and those in neighboring states.

He urged commuters to exercise patience while the repair is being done, as full airline operations should resume after it is finished.

This is coming as Nigerians are making plan to travel across different places for the christmas and new year break.

