The launch of the GETMEDCO Concierge health clinic took place on Saturday, November 9, introducing a new era of healthcare designed around patient convenience and personalised service.

Located in the heart of Lekki, the clinic's mission is to ensure accessible, high-quality healthcare, emphasising convenience and individualised care. With a focus on providing exceptional standards of service and patient-centred practices, GETMEDCO is set to become a significant contributor to advancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The launch featured engaging activities emphasising GETMEDCO's commitment to health and wellness. Attendees enjoyed complimentary vital health checks, which allowed them to experience firsthand the level of attention and care that patients can expect at the clinic.

Leadership coach and motivational speaker Fela Durotoye gave the keynote address, emphasising the critical role of accessible healthcare in fostering healthy, thriving communities.

The event continued with a fireside chat featuring GETMEDCO Founder Dr. Ena Tychus, who shared the clinic's vision and journey, highlighting GETMEDCO's dedication to advancing patient-centred healthcare in Nigeria.

A guided facility tour allowed guests to explore the clinic's state-of-the-art facilities, concluding with a networking session for attendees to connect with medical professionals and industry stakeholders.

"Our vision at GETMEDCO is to redefine healthcare in a way that truly places the patient at the center of everything we do," said Dr. Ena Tychus, Founder of GETMEDCO health clinic. "This clinic was built to provide a comfortable, caring, and safe environment where each individual can access high-standard medical services tailored to their specific needs. We aim to set a new benchmark for convenience in healthcare, ensuring that every person who walks through our doors feels seen, valued, and supported," she continued.

GETMEDCO concierge health clinic stands out in the healthcare landscape by offering personalised, comprehensive care services that emphasise accessibility and flexibility. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern patients, GETMEDCO is committed to enhancing the patient experience through innovative service delivery and compassionate care.

The clinic combines modern technology with an experienced team of healthcare professionals to provide services that range from preventative care and routine consultations to specialised health services, all conveniently accessible for patients at any stage of their healthcare journey.

The launch of the GETMEDCO concierge health clinic marks a significant step toward elevating healthcare standards in Nigeria and beyond. By prioritising the convenience and well-being of its patients, GETMEDCO is poised to foster a new healthcare model that other clinics may seek to emulate.

To learn more about GETMEDCO’s medical concierge services, visit www.gedmedco.com or call +234 908-111-2220, +1 202 521 0087, or email mydoctor@getmedco.com. Connect with @getmedco on Instagram.

