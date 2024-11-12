The rise in medical expenses is forcing more Nigerians to consider natural remedies as solutions

Oluwafemi Adelakun, an expert has provided insight into herbal medicine reliability and importance

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates herbal medicines and related products in Nigeria

As medical expenses continue to soar, more Nigerians are turning to herbal medicine as an alternative form of healthcare.

A recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights the growing global reliance on herbal remedies, which many view as complementary or alternative therapies.

Oluwafemi Adelakun; a Certified Health Coach and an Executive Director at NACU Herbal, one of Nigeria's leading herbal medicine companies, emphasised the safety and effectiveness of herbal treatments in an interview with Legit.ng.

He explained that herbal medicine offers a holistic approach to health, using natural plants and extracts to prevent, manage, reverse and treat various ailments.

Adelakun remarked:

“Herbal medicine taps into the healing properties inherent in nature.

“It works in harmony with the body to restore balance and promote overall well-being”

Adelakun pointed out several advantages of herbal remedies. One key benefit is the use of natural ingredients, which reduces the risk of synthetic side effects commonly associated with conventional medications.

Additionally, he said herbal medicine promotes holistic healing by addressing the root causes of ailments rather than merely alleviating symptoms.

"It is also more affordable and accessible, especially in areas where traditional healthcare options may be scarce or expensive.

"Herbal remedies are also deeply embedded in cultural practices, making them a trusted choice in many communities.

"Moreover, many herbal practices emphasise sustainability, with environmentally responsible harvesting methods ensuring that natural resources are preserved for future generations."

Adelakun believes that herbal medicine can work alongside modern treatments, offering complementary solutions to enhance patient care.

He added.

"Herbal medicine can help manage the side effects of conventional treatments, improve overall health, and provide alternatives for those seeking natural remedies.

"The synergy between herbal and modern medicine can lead to more personalised and comprehensive healthcare."

NACU herbal tea: A proven remedy for reversing diabetes

NACU Herbal, under Adelakun’s leadership, has been at the forefront of herbal medicine innovation for over 35 years.

One of its standout products, NACU Herbal Tea, has become a trusted effective solution for managing, preventing and reversing diabetes.

Adelakun revealed:

"We receive approval for NACU Herbal Tea every two years from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)."

"The tea, which is made from a unique blend of locally sourced medicinal plants, has shown consistent effectiveness in lowering and regulating blood sugar levels and restoring natural insulin production."

Adelakun praised the positive feedback from customers, citing numerous testimonials about the tea’s ability to reverse diabetes, improve blood sugar control, relief metabolism disorders, and overall well-being.

He said.

"For over three decades, NACU has transformed countless lives."

"NAFDAC's ongoing approval adds credibility to what our customers already know—NACU works. With growing awareness of natural remedies, more people are turning to NACU Herbal Tea as a safer, reliable and more affordable option for managing chronic conditions, particularly Diabetes.

“The real power of NACU Herbal Tea lies in its ability to empower people in their fight against diabetes. Users report remarkable improvements in blood sugar control, increased energy levels, and better overall well-being.

"With rising awareness of the benefits of natural remedies, NACU Herbal Tea continues to grow in popularity as people seek safer, more affordable options for managing, preventing and treatment of Diabetes.

“As more individuals experience the health benefits of NACU Herbal Tea, the product’s reputation continues to grow. While its effectiveness remains at the forefront, the ongoing NAFDAC approval underscores its reliability as a trusted remedy.

“Though NACU Herbal Tea offers significant health benefits, users are encouraged to follow recommended lifestyle changes and dietary adjustments for optimal results. Ongoing research is also being conducted to explore its broader applications and long-term benefits.”

Adelakun also called on the Nigerian government to safeguard and promote knowledge of herbal medicine, which he believes is crucial for both cultural preservation and the sustainable use of biodiversity.

He said:

“Preserving herbal medical knowledge is essential for future generations," he said.

"It protects invaluable traditional wisdom, supports biodiversity, and encourages the responsible use of plant species for medicinal purposes.

"By nurturing our understanding of herbal medicine, we ensure that these practices continue to thrive alongside modern advancements, benefiting both our health and our environment."

Price of drugs jump by 1,000%

Earlier, Legit.ng revealed that the decision by GlaxoSmithKline, a leading healthcare and biotech company, to leave Nigeria is hurting Nigerians.

For over 51 years, Nigerians, especially asthma patients among others, have relied on their vaccines and drugs for survival

Data shows that the cost of most of their products has skyrocketed, some by over 1,000%.

