Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 5 years of experience covering agriculture.

Gusau, Zamfara state – The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation has launched a groundbreaking women empowerment initiative, distributing five-week-old noiler birds to 200 women in Zamfara state.

The project aims to foster sustainable agricultural practices by enhancing rural livelihoods and alleviating poverty within the community.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the first lady of Zamfara state, Hurriya Dauda Lawal; the honourable commissioner of agriculture, Ya’u Haruna Gamji; the permanent secretary of agriculture; Oludare Odusanya the general manager of BATN Foundation and other officials. Beneficiaries say BATNF’s efforts reflect its commitment to empowering rural women and fostering community resilience through sustainable agriculture.

Each beneficiary received 20 noiler birds, a bag of specially formulated feed, and essential multivitamins to support poultry farming. The project, implemented by Eco-lead Imperial Engineering and Global Resources Limited, goes beyond distribution but also equips women with tools to establish profitable businesses.

Zamfara first lady pleased

In her address, the Zamfara first lady praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of empowering women to drive change.

In her words:

"The women of Zamfara are the heart of our communities and empowering them means empowering the future of our state.

"With this support, we are not just giving them birds and feed; we are giving them the tools to rebuild and strengthen their livelihoods despite the challenges we face. I thank BATNF for recognising the potential of our women and investing in their growth."

In the same vein, Gamji, the commissioner of agriculture, emphasised the significance of the project for the state’s agricultural development.

He said:

"This initiative is a vital step towards sustainable food security and economic empowerment in Zamfara. By investing in women, we are creating a ripple effect that will touch families, communities, and ultimately transform our state.

"We appreciate the impactful work of the BATN Foundation and look forward to continued collaboration to scale up and transform the lives in our communities."

Zamfara state government through the office of the First Lady, reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and promoting agricultural development, building on the success of the project from BATNF which has empowered women farmers in the community and across the nation.

Speaking at the event, Odusanya, the general manager of the BATN Foundation, emphasised "the transformative potential of the initiative".

He explained:

"It is an honour to be here today to implement a project designed to empower women and enhance rural livelihoods in our beloved state.

"We firmly believe that by investing in resilient and enterprising women, we are planting the seeds for a brighter and more prosperous future for all in Zamfara state."

“Poultry farming has emerged as a transformative enterprise, providing not only a sustainable income but also advancing food security and strengthening community cohesion.

"Our goal is to equip these women with the tools and knowledge to establish successful businesses that will benefit the broader community.”

Odusanya reaffirmed BATNF’s commitment to the sustainability of the project by promising continuous support, including training and awareness programs, to ensure the long-term success of the beneficiaries.

He said:

"At BATN Foundation, we believe that empowering farmers- women is crucial to building resilient communities."

Source: Legit.ng