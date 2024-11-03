The manufacturers of NIVEA products, Beiersdorf, has reacted to NAFDAC’s alert on the safety of its products

The company disclosed that its NIVEA Black & White Invisible Roll-on Deodorant, flagged by NAFDAC, has been discontinued since 2022

NAFDAC had warned Nigerians against using NIVEA Black and White Invisible Body Deodorant

The German multinational company and maker of the NIVEA Black & While Invisible Roll-on deodorant, Beiersdorf, has disclosed that its product, which was flagged by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has been discontinued since 2022 and has not been sold or advertised in Nigeria.

The company revealed this in a statement in response to a recent safety concern raised by NAFDAC against the product’s sale and distribution in the country.

NIVEA says the product has not circulation since 2022

NAFDAC warned Nigerians against using NIVEA Black and White Invisible Body Deodorant, saying that EU authorities recalled the product due to health concerns.

However, the German firm disclosed in a statement on Saturday, November 2, 2024, that the products are not in circulation in Nigeria or anywhere in the world.

The cosmetics giant said the product was discontinued in February 2022 before the BMHCA ban and is fully compliant with EU rules.

NIVEA promises to cooperate with NAFDAC

According to a Premium Tine report, the EU legislation publicly banned using ingredient 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (LilialTM) in cosmetic products in March 2022.

Beiersdorf’s statement said that, based on EU legislation, the ingredient in cosmetic products has been prohibited from EU markets as of March 1, 2022.

However, the company affirmed its commitment to meeting global safety standards and ensuring that products from its firm undergo strict quality checks to meet regulatory requirements.

The company noted that it is partnering with the Nigerian regulator to ensure adequate regulation, saying that it has taken steps to ensure that consumers in Niger are protected and informed.

