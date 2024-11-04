Dangote Refinery has alleged the presence of an international trading company in Nigeria hired to blend low-quality petrol

The refinery claimed that the move is aimed to undermine its domestically refined products and others

Dangote has called on the federal government to protect local industries to safeguard jobs and protect local industries

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised concerns that a foreign trading company has rented a depot in Nigeria to blend and distribute substandard petroleum products.

He alleged that the international firm aims to compete with Dangote’s domestically refined petrol.

Dangote Refinery stated in a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, the Dangote Group's Chief of Branding and Communications,.

Chiejina warned of the risks posed by low-quality fuel entering the Nigerian market, potentially misleading local buyers. Vanguard reports.

The refinery emphasised that such products could harm vehicles and public health.

Chiejina claimed that the foreign company’s actions were aimed at undermining the Dangote Refinery’s higher quality fuel and called on the government to protect domestic producers.

He said:

“This is detrimental to the growth of domestic refining in Nigeria. It’s common for countries to protect their industries to safeguard jobs and economic growth."

He said, citing examples from the United States and Europe, where tariffs have been imposed on imports to support local manufacturers.

Dangote confirm petrol price

The refinery also confirmed that it sells Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, at N960 per liter for ship deliveries and N990 per liter for truck supplies, while responding to marketers' claims of higher prices for imported fuel.

The company asserted that its prices were competitive with international rates, challenging claims of cheaper alternatives as misleading.

Chiejina stated:

“If anyone claims they can land PMS at a price cheaper than what we are selling, then they are importing sub-standard products."

Dangote Refinery further highlighted gaps in the National Petroleum Regulatory Agency’s (NMDPRA) capacity to detect low-quality imports, noting the agency lacks lab facilities for product screening.

Azikiel Refinery concludes plans to roll out petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of Azikel Group, operators of the Azikel Modular Refinery in Bayelsa, Azibapu Erunani, has disclosed that the facility is unique as it is the only one in Sub-Saharan Africa to refine condensate in addition to petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

He disclosed this when the Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri, visited the refinery complex in Yenogoa.

Erunani said the facility is worth over $850 million and has about 400 foreign and local employees.

