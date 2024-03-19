A Nigerian cable manufacturing company, MicCom Cables, has announced the acquisition of additional ISO certifications

The company noted that certifications position it as a top cable company for quality and excellence.

It obtained ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

In a ground-breaking achievement, MicCom Cables has emerged as the trailblazer among Nigerian cable manufacturers by attaining two additional international certifications: ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

This milestone marks MicCom Cables as the first cable manufacturer in Nigeria to secure these certifications, alongside their existing ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification, held for over two decades.

Chief Operating Officer of MiCom cables, Olubukola Adubi Credit: MicCom

The first Nigerian cable company to achieve the feat

With this addition, MicCom Cables now boasts a comprehensive suite of all three integrated ISO standards, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

The company's COO, Olubukola Adubi, praised the firm's achievement, saying that MicCom Cables does not intend to compromise safety.

Adubi emphasised the team's dedication to realising this significant milestone, highlighting MicCom's commitment to excellence as a domestic cable manufacturer.

What ISO certifications mean

The ISO 9001 certification ensures adherence to international standards for quality management systems, ensuring consistent delivery of products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

This certification is renowned for enhancing customer satisfaction, optimising costs, and improving management efficiency.

The ISO 14001 certification mandates establishing and implementing an Environmental Management System (EMS).

It requires businesses to conduct thorough environmental impact assessments, set environmental objectives and targets, and monitor and measure environmental performance.

This certification will empower MicCom to enhance its environmental stewardship, achieve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge, bolstering stakeholder trust and improving tender opportunities.

The ISO 45001 certification, which focuses on Occupational Health and safety (OH&S) management, is a testament to MicCom's dedication to fostering a safe working environment, mitigating risks, and ensuring the well-being of employees.

MicCom promises quality service

This certification promises improved safety standards, heightened stakeholder confidence, enhanced productivity, and reduced insurance premiums.

MicCom's attainment of the certifications not only distinguishes it as a leader within the cable manufacturing sector but also solidifies its position as the sole cable manufacturer and member of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) to achieve such acclaim.

Endorsed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Management System Certification (SONMSC) and further accredited by the renowned International Accreditation Services (IAS), these certifications elevate MicCom Cables to unparalleled global recognition and excellence heights.

