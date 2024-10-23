Zenith Bank promised improved services moving forward and thanked its customers for their patience during the update process

It stated that the system upgrade is now complete, and customers of the bank can now continue to receive better services

On September 29, Zenith Bank informed its customers that an update to its app would be made automatically on October 1

Zenith Bank has said that its system upgrade was completed successfully.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zenith Bank thanked its customers for their patience during the update process, pledging better services going forward.

“Dear valued customer, thank you for your patience. We have successfully concluded the system upgrade, and you will experience improved services going forward,” Zenith Bank said.

Similar announcements were made by Zenith Bank on October 14, stating that the bank has improved its key information technology (IT) infrastructure following an October 1 system upgrade, with a guarantee that the outage would continue between 12:01 am and 2:30 pm.

“We have upgraded our core IT infrastructure to ensure you enjoy memorable banking experiences going forward,” the bank said.

“Perform your transactions quickly, safely and conveniently 24/7 with our digital banking channel(s) of your choice.”

Through various channels, Zenith Bank notified its customers on September 29 that a new version of its app would be automatically updated on October 1.

This is as customers of the bank complained on X about their inability to use the bank's mobile app once the development occurred.

