August 8, 2024 – Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng and member of the INMA Africa Advisory Board, served as a panel speaker at the INMA Africa News Media Summit 2024.

Rahaman Abiola Shares Insights on Leading Newsrooms at the INMA Africa News Media Summit 2024

The panel discussion, titled Newsroom Transformation for Africa News Media: A Blunt Conversation, addressed how to deliver relevant news amidst digital transformation, shifting consumer behaviour, and the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes and inconsistent regulators that threaten freedom of expression.

“It’s high time all African media professionals acknowledge that we’re in the midst of a historical hurricane that’s sweeping away outdated practices. Collaboration is key to helping modern newsrooms stay afloat,” said Rahaman Abiola.

Legit.ng remains at the forefront of online news media in Nigeria, as evidenced by its ranking as the most popular online news resource in the country, according to the latest Reuters Digital Report 2024. This recognition underscores the effectiveness of Legit.ng's organizational model and the innovative practices it employs, making it a benchmark for media professionals across the continent.

Before the panel discussion, Rahaman Abiola shared insights on:

Legit.ng’s cutting-edge technologies for monitoring news and evaluating performance;

The core principles that guide the newsroom’s commitment to originality;

An innovative news distribution strategy emphasizing picture posts with links;

Steps taken to ensure compliance with social media platforms’ policies;

Strategies to protect Legit.ng’s journalists when covering sensitive current affairs.

Other panellists included Naziru Mikailu, Editor-in-Chief at Daily Trust, Amalie Nash, leader of the Newsroom Transformation Initiative at INMA, and Susan Nsibirwa, Managing Director at Nation Media Group.

Earlier this year, Abiola, alongside Jacob Otieno, Managing Editor at TUKO.co.ke, Kenya’s leading digital news website, co-hosted an International News Media Association webinar. The session offered insights into how African newsrooms can leverage technology to expand audience reach and engagement.

About INMA

The International News Media Association (INMA) is renowned for redefining how news media publishers connect with audiences, with a strong emphasis on innovation and leadership. With over 18,000 active members and nearly nine decades of expertise, INMA is a leading force in shaping the future of the media industry.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading online and entertainment news publisher by audience, and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom delivers a diverse range of news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

