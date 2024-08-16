Qatar Airlines is now offering business and economy class tickets at a discount of up to 12%

This is as the airline extends collaboration with Access Bank to lower financial barriers to air travel

The airline claimed to have upheld its dedication to simplifying travel and reservation arrangements

In an effort to lower financial barriers to air travel, Qatar Airlines, has extended its partnership with Access Bank to offer up to a 12% discount on business and economy class tickets to Access Bank customers who book their flights online through the Qatar Airways website.

As a result of the new alliance, Qatar Airways will be able to reach more than 160 destinations across the globe. Photo Credit: Me 3645 Studio

Source: Getty Images

This means that customers of Access Bank can book flights to any place in the world and travel from now until December 31st, 2024, by using the promo code "ACCESS."

According to Qatar Airways, the alliance demonstrated the airline's dedication to providing passengers with top-notch services and products in order to facilitate travel both inside and between African markets.

Hendrik du Preez, vice president of Qatar Airways' Africa division, in a The Nation report stated that the airline has maintained its commitment to making travel and reservation bookings easy and accessible for customers by offering a variety of payment options and special benefits.

“As we are in the summer season and passengers tend to want to travel to spend time with loved ones, our priority at Qatar Airways remains broadening opportunities to travel for our passengers in the African market.

“Although Africa stands as the most underserved market, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships like these in transforming travel within the continent. We are proud to partner with respected pan-African financial institutions like Access Bank to provide innovative incentives for passengers and customers,” Du Preez said.

The news follows the recent addition of new routes throughout Africa and higher flight frequencies in a number of cities, enabling Qatar Airways to expand its worldwide route network to over 160 destinations.

Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, Executive Director of Access Bank's Corporate and Investment Banking, expressed excitement about the collaboration.

“Our team is delighted to collaborate with Qatar Airways to bring exceptional travel benefits to our valued customers. This offering aligns with our commitment to enhancing the overall experience for those who choose Access Bank and continue to do so every year. By providing exclusive discounts on Qatar Airways flights, we aim to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for our customers,” Soji-Okusanya said.

