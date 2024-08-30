Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the North Central recorded the high domestic airfare in July

The NBS Transport Fare Watch states that the average national average of N98,561.74 was the highest in Nigeria’s six zones

However, the breakdown shows that Bayelsa State recorded the highest airfare increase in July 2024

The North Central Zones recorded the highest domestic airfares in Nigeria in July 2024, with an average flight rate of N102,139.71 for a single journey on designated routes.

The data is from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch for July 2024.

National average airfare rises

The figure is above the national average of N98,561.74 and was the highest among the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The average airfare in the North Central zone increased by 20.10% from June 2024, when it was N85,047,73 and a massive 33.77% increase compared to the July 2023 figure with an average of N76.357.14.

A breakdown of the NBS data shows that North East had the second-largest average airfare at N101,141.22 in July 2024, representing a 12.80% rise from the previous month and a 25.02% rise from the corresponding period in 2023.

Airfares increase in South South

According to ThisDay, the South-South came third, with an average airfare of N97.757.55, amounting to 8.77% higher than the N80.083.33 reported in June 2024 and 22,07% above the average from July 2023.

Additionally, the South West zone had an average airfare of N96.917.80, showing a 5.19% monthly rise and a 22.94% increase compared to last year.

The North West Zone had the lowest airfare among the six zones at N96,336, while the South East Zone showed a slight increase at N96,487.44.

States with the highest airfares in July

The NBS data reported the cost of domestic flights across the country based on the state level, reflecting significant differences.

The NBS report also showed that Benue State recorded the highest average airfare, at N105,505.26, followed by Edo State, with an average of N105,171, and Adamawa, at N105,171.67.

Other Nigerian states also reported airfare increases, with Bayelsa State at an average of N104,980.78, Bauchi State at N104,55.56, and Nasarawa recording a fare increase of N104,255.05.

Other states, like Taraba State, saw an airfare hike of N102,893.94, and Osun State had an average fare of N102,880.50. Meanwhile, Niger and Kwara states reported the exact fare of N102,893.96, and Abuja with an average of N102,753.

Many other states experienced significantly lower average airfares, with Jigawa State recording the lowest average at N87,493.89, followed by Cross River State, with an average of N90,049.44.

Ondo State had an average airfare of N90,983.94, and Akwa Ibom State with N91,944.44.

Imo State recorded an average airfare of N92,227.22, while Oyo State had an average of N93,911.72, and Kaduna State came behind with an average airfare of N93,171.67, while Borno State had an average of N93,893.89.

Airlines increase fares by 25%

The development comes as domestic airfares increased by 25% every year to N98,561.74 in July 2024 from N78,775.74

The NBS said in its Transport Fare Watch report for July 2024 that the average fare paid by air travellers for specified routes single trip was about N98,561.74 in July this year, a 9.65% increase compared to the previous month.

FG to increase navigational charges

Legit.ng reports that the federal government indicated its intention to raise tax charges amid complaints by the Nigerian Airline Operators Association over multiple taxations.

The report said that the managing director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Umar Farouk, disclosed recently that the agency would increase its en-route navigational charges from N2,000 to N6,000 and N54,000 per flight.

Also, the NAMA boss disclosed that the airspace agency increased the extension service hours to airlines from N50,000 to N450,000, representing an increase of 800% per extension to enable it to recover operational costs during the extension time.

Transport companies increase fares

Analysts believe that if the charges are implemented, airfares would rise by as much as 800% to recoup their costs.

According to reports, the prices for bus, motorcycle and waterway journeys declined in July 2024.

