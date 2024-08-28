Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced an opening for its Internship Programme

The bank said the programme is open to citizens of member African countries and Africans in the diaspora

Afreximbank listed the criteria to participate in the programme, setting the monthly stipend of $800

Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximban), headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, has opened exciting internship opportunities for Nigerian and African students.

The bank disclosed that it recognises its mandate to promote and finance trade in Africa.

Internship scheme is open to Nigerians

It said that it offers young Africans the opportunity to understand better the Afreximbank group and its operating model, which will help them advance in their careers.

According to the bank's statement, the Internship is open to citizens of its member countries, including Nigerian, African, and non-African students in the diaspora who have a vision for the continent’s transformation.

Afreximbank said the programme aims to attract highly qualified candidates and would be based on merit.

Eligibility criteria

Students with proof of enrollment in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate study programmes in a recognised institution of learning in the year of the Internship are preferred.

The bank will be especially interested in candidates whose field of study is in economics, business administration, finance, accounting, social sciences, statistics, law, sciences, engineering or related fields;

Nationals of the Afreximbank Group member states, students of African descent in the diaspora and non-African students whose vision for the transformation of Africa resonates with the mission of Afreximbank.

Fluency in English or French and a working knowledge of the other. Knowledge of Arabic or Portuguese will be an added advantage, and

Candidates must be aged between 20 and 32 in the year in which they apply for the Internship;

Children of Afreximbank staff are not eligible to participate in this programme.

Application procedure

Applicants must complete an online internship application form along with a Letter of application, a copy of their current CV, a copy of a valid passport, certified copies of relevant academic certificates, and a recommendation for an internship from the institution of learning they are attending. This should include the proposed period of Internship up to a maximum of six months; a Short Statement of Intent (maximum of 1 A4 page) indicating what they expect to gain out of the internship programme;

Internship commencement

Once accepted, successful candidates will have two weeks to take a conditional offer from the bank, or it will expire.

During this period, they will be expected to show evidence of possession of medical insurance and group personal accident cover valid in Egypt (or their given internship location) during the Internship.

Failure to provide this before the start of the Internship will lead to automatic withdrawal of the offer.

Interns are expected to start their Internship within the first month of each internship season. The Internship is not virtual, and interns must relocate to the headquarters of the group entity to which they are allocated. However, most internships will be at the Bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Terms and Conditions of the Internship

Interns are expected to take care of their upkeep during their internship programme, including accommodation, meals, transport, clothing, medical and Group personal accident insurance.

However, the Group will, on gratis terms, provide the following to successful interns:

Before commencement, coverage of reasonable return fare transport costs to their internship location using the most economical and direct routing from their institution of learning, in line with the bank’s travel policy;

A monthly tax-free stipend of $800 and housing allowance of $400 for interns relocating from their home countries, payable at the end of each month, to help defray living costs;

Accommodation in a hotel chosen by the bank (bed and breakfast only) for one week during the induction period (on arrival to the internship location for interns, based on their previous location)

Transfer to the hotel on arrival and vice versa on departure at the end of a successful internship programme and

Relevant residence visa for the duration of the internship programme, if required.

About Afreximbank

Afreximbank Group comprises the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Fund for Export Development of Africa (FEDA), a private equity subsidiary, the Pan African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS) and Afrexinsure, a captive insurance subsidiary.

