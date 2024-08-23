Nigeria Falls Behind as Tunisia, Libya, Other Countries’ Currency Are Named Strongest
A robust economy is often indicated by a strong currency. It is a sign of a nation's successful monetary policy, low inflation, and steady balance of payments.
Furthermore, a strong currency preserves the purchasing power of its inhabitants and lessens the likelihood of hyperinflation.
This boosts investor and consumer confidence, which leads to increased economic activity and growth.
The strength of national currencies is becoming more significant as Africa works toward greater economic integration through programs like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Robust currencies lessen dependency on foreign currencies like the US dollar or the euro and promote easier and more equitable commerce amongst African countries.
In addition to improving pricing stability and fostering regional economic cohesiveness, this can reduce transaction costs. Strong currency holders can be essential to the success of intra-African trade, which benefits the whole continent.
On this note, Billionaire.africa uses Forbes Currency Converter to list the top ten strongest African currencies for August.
|Rank
|Country
|Currency/$
|Local Currency
|1
|Tunisia
|3.05
|Tunisian Dinar TND
|2
|Libya
|4.78
|Libyan Dinar LYD
|3
|Morocco
|9.64
|Moroccan Dirham MAD
|4
|Botswana
|13.36
|Botswanan Pula BWP
|5
|Seychelles
|13.69
|Seychellois Rupee SCR
|6
|Eritrea
|15.0
|Eritrean Nakfa ERN
|7
|Ghana
|15.65
|Ghanaian Cedi GHS
|8
|South Africa
|17.92
|South African Rand ZAR
|9
|Eswatini
|17.94
|Swazi Lilangeni SLZ
|10
|Lesotho
|17.95
|Lesotho Loti LSL
Another currency emerges as best-performing in Africa
Legit.ng reported that the Kenyan shilling currency has risen to a 15-month high against the US dollar.
The last time the shilling performed this strong was in March last year, rising from Shs161 per dollar to Shs128.66 to remain one of the best-performing currencies in Africa.
Reports show that the performance is due to improved agricultural export inflows as dollar demand thaws among importers.
