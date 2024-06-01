Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

Nigerian airlines, such as Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, are preparing to start flights to the United States in the near future.

This initiative follows the Federal Government's approval and increased support to help domestic airlines expand their international services.

The minister of aviation had outlined strategies to enable local airlines to dominate international routes shortly. Photo credit - Air Peace, FAAN

Source: UGC

It would be recalled that a few months ago, Air Peace had commenced its historic Lagos-London international flights with much fanfare.

The airline later hinted that it plans to start operating flights from Abuja to New York and Houston by the end of 2024 following approvals by the aviation regulatory agency.

FG supporting Nigerian airlines

Recently, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, committed to reducing the cost of international flights.

He also outlined strategies to enable local airlines to dominate international routes shortly.

Keyamo emphasized that, through the President Bola Tinubu administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry is working to remove obstacles and create a favourable environment for both domestic and international airlines to thrive.

Tunde Moshood, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo, informed The PUNCH that the government is prepared to assign additional international routes to domestic airlines.

He said:

“There are several BASA routes to be fixed for our local operators the moment they show capacity and consistency. It’s for the local operators to show readiness and capacity, fixing them for any of the BASA routes is what the Minister has promised.”

An anonymous representative from the Airline Operators of Nigeria confirmed that Air Peace has recently received approval to fly to the US.

The representative also mentioned that other airlines are currently being considered for similar opportunities.

He said:

“The airline that the government gave the right to fly to the US routes is Airpeace. There are other airlines but Air Peace has just been recently offered that.”

Osita Okonkwo, the Chief Operating Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, stated that the airline is ready to begin operations, emphasizing that the primary challenge is obtaining slots and permits from US authorities.

He said:

“You can have the fleet and they can delay giving you slots. We are designated to go to the US routes but we have to get slots first. So we are doing the process. Slot and permit are major issues."

Foreign Airlines Crash Airfares on Lagos-London Route

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Foreign airlines operating from Lagos to London have continued to slash their fares since Air Peace entered the route.

Airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and others have crashed their fares on the route as competition gets together.

Checks showed that the cost of economy class tickets from Lagos to London for some airlines, which went for an average of N2.5 million, has reduced to an average of N1.5 million.

Source: Legit.ng