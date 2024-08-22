Nigerian businesses expect the naira to weaken between now and December, but to strengthen the next year

Businesses encountered challenges such as high interest rates, insufficient electricity supply, many levies, and others

According to the data, Nigeria's annual inflation rate decreased to 33.4% in July, the first slowdown in nearly two years

A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) study has shown that Nigerian firms anticipate the naira depreciating between now and December but appreciating next year.

The value of the local currency relative to the US dollar has decreased by almost 70% since June 2023. Photo Credit: CBN

According to a report released on the Central Bank of Nigeria's website, which is situated in Abuja, 1,600 businesses responded to the survey and indicated that they expected the naira to depreciate in the current month, next month, and next three months but appreciate in the next six months.

The survey was conducted in the third week of July

Since June 2023, when it was granted wider trading freedom in an attempt to regain investor trust in the economy, the value of the local currency relative to the US dollar has decreased by almost 70%.

Currency depreciation affects companies

Due to the currency's depreciation, BusinessDay reported that a number of companies with dollar-denominated debt, notably MTN Group Ltd., the largest mobile provider in Nigeria, experienced losses as those debts surged in naira terms.

Every month, the Business Expectations Survey evaluates top Nigerian companies in a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, energy, and services.

In an effort to promote openness and increase public access to economic data, the central bank revived the report this month along with other publications.

The largest challenges the businesses faced while operating in the most populous country in Africa were not only the declining value of the currency but also the high interest rates, inadequate power supply, numerous taxes, and corruption.

“Their perception of inflation indicated that they consider the current inflation rate of 34.19% too high,” the central bank said, in reference to June inflation data.

The nation’s annual inflation decelerated for the first time in almost two years to 33.4% in July, data released showed.

