The chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has unveiled Ucee Microfinace Bank

Elumelu disclosed at the unveiling that the new bank would exceed the expectations of Nigerians

He disclosed that the digital-centric bank will improve the lives of Nigerians and create prosperity

The chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has launched Ucee Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc, a leading investment and financial services group.

Elumelu performed the unveiling in Lagos and was accompanied by Stephen Nwadiukpo, the chairman of Ucee MFB, Peter Ashade, the group CEO of United Capital Plc, and Esther Adeola-Balogun, the Managing Director/CEO of Ucee MFB.

Elumelu promises robust services

The serial entrepreneur and chairman of Heirs Holdings disclosed that the new bank was birthed to fulfil the group’s long-term dream.

According to Daily Trust, the new bank is committed to improving lives, creating prosperity, and helping society live comfortably.

Elumelu expressed hope that the new bank would surpass the collective expectations of the group, consumers and the Nigerian public.

He expressed confidence in the bank's leadership's ability to take it beyond Nigeria's shores.

Ashade said that Ucee MFB strives to drive financial inclusion and increase access to capital financial services in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) objectives.

He said:

“Our mission is simple: helping our esteemed clients reach their financial goals and democratising access to financial services and infrastructure.”

New bank to be accessed digitally

Adeola-Balogun explained that the new microfinance bank was digitally focused on bridging the gap between digital and traditional microfinance banking operations.

She said that beyond profit-making, the Ucee MFB was ready to impact the lives of Nigerians.

According to her, the bank’s medium of reaching the Nigerian public is via its mobile app, a one-stop shop for all its products and services.

