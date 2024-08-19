The Nigerian Power Regulatory Commission has granted some authorisation to generate power on a mini-grid

According to the NERC, three new trade licenses and nine new off-grid generation licenses, totalling 109.69 megawatts, were issued in the first quarter of 2024.

Golden Penny Power Limited was granted permission to construct six off-grid gas plants in the states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and Cross River, according to a commission report. There is a 100MW overall capacity.

Additionally, The Punch reported that MTN was given permission to construct four 15.94MW captive power plants spread around Lagos State.

In addition to MTN, the following companies were allowed to produce captive power: Armilo Plastics Limited, West African Ceramics Limited, African Steel Mills Nigeria Limited, SweetCo Foods Limited, and Royal Engineered Stones Limited.

“Captive power generation permits are issued to entities that aim to own and maintain power plants for generating power for consumption and not for sale to a third party. The commission issued nine captive power generation permits in 2024/Q1 with a total nameplate capacity of 52.57MW.

More companies to generate electricity

Other licensed companies for mini-grids are Daybreak Power Solutions, TIS Renewable Energy Limited, Auro Nigeria Private Limited, Watts Exchange Limited, Centum Dopemu Energy Services Ltd, DMD Electric Limited Lagos State.

The commission disclosed that it issues registration certificates to a mini-grid developer for one or more systems with distribution capacity below 100kW.

“Following the satisfactory evaluation of mini-grid applications, the commission issued three mini-grid permits and two registration certificates in 2024/Q1.”

the NERC stated.

During the period under review, NERC stated that it certified six Meter Service Providers, including four meter installers and two meter manufacturers.

FG finally speaks on attaining stable power

Legit.ng reported that Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has guaranteed Nigerians a consistent and sustainable power supply throughout the nation.

He made this claim on Tuesday when on an inspection visit to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company's Calabar power plant in the state capital of Cross River State.

According to Adelabu, the Federal Government is working together to ensure growth in the electricity industry in order to guarantee electrical stability throughout the country.

