The Federal Government issued new licences for Independent Electricity Distribution Networks (IEDNs)

Although the IEDN model has generated pushback from state governors, FG insists it will help address the power supply issues.

The Independent Electricity Distribution Networks is different from the 11 power distribution companies

Data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that six electricity firms were issued licences in 2023 as part of ongoing efforts to improve power supply in the country,

The licences were given under the Independent Electricity Distribution Network.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) explained that the networks were designed to operate independently of the main transmission system, providing electricity on a smaller scale to specific areas or communities.

The commission added that developing independent electricity distribution networks is a viable solution for enhancing electricity access and reliability in Nigeria.

Breakdown of the licence issuance

According to the commission, in the first quarter of 2023, it authorised the issuance of two new Independent Electricity Distribution Network (IEDN) licenses and an existing IEDN license amendment.

In the second quarter of 2023, the commission did not issue licenses for power distribution networks but stated that it issued two new trading licenses in 2023/Q2, Punch reports.

In the third quarter, one license was given for establishing a new Independent Electricity Distribution Network, and one was a license renewal for an IEDN.

It issued three licenses for new Independent Electricity Distribution Networks in the fourth quarter.

NERC also gave other licenses, permits, and certifications, including for Meter Service Providers and Meter Asset Providers.

However, it is important to note that the six new independent licenses for electricity distribution in Nigeria are distinct from the 11 privatised power distribution companies that emerged from the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria in November 2013.

