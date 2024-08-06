Overland Airways has announced it will start direct flight services from Lagos to Abuja on August 9

The airline is offering over 60 weekly frequencies and has acquired brand new Embraer E-175 jets configured in Premium and Economy classes

The airline CEO, Aduke Atiba, also revealed plans to launch services to more destinations in Nigeria and West Africa

Overland Airways, Nigeria’s longest-serving domestic airline, has announced that it will begin direct flight services from Lagos to Abuja on August 9, 2024.

In a statement, the airline said it will offer over 60 weekly flights and has acquired new aircraft for operation.

Overland Airways begins direct flight to Abuja Photo credit: Abhishek Singh

Source: Getty Images

It added that the new service will be on brand new Embraer E-175 jets, configured in Premium and Economy classes.

It noted that it aims to provide travellers with unparalleled convenience and comfort.

Overland Airways speaks on the new Abuja flight service

Commenting on the new development, Aduke Atiba, Executive Director of Overland Airways, said:

“The introduction of this new route is part of Overland’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for convenient and comfortable air services between Lagos and Abuja and relieving Nigerians of the difficulties they are experiencing on the route.

"The addition of the Lagos to Abuja return direct service to our expanding route network represents a significant milestone in our journey to serve our valued customers better.”

He revealed that in June 2024, Overland Airways received the second of six Embraer E-175 aircraft ordered during the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

The first E175 was delivered in September 2023, with four more expected to join the fleet. The E175 is a dual-class, 88-seater modern jet aircraft.

Atiba added:

“Whether travelling for business or pleasure, we welcome passengers to experience comfort in our Premium Cabin.

"We are excited and believe with the delivery of the latest brand new Embraer E-175 jet aircraft, Overland Airways is set to launch flight services to more destinations in Nigeria and across West Africa.

"We assure our esteemed customers of the quality and consistent service that Overland Airways is known for.

"Overland Airways looks forward to serving you across all its destinations with the introduction of these brand new jets with outstanding performance and track record."

Airlines increase one-way tickets by N150,000

Legit.ng also previously reported that travellers from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Owerri, and Kano are now considering using the road instead of flying due to the ongoing increase in airfares.

The average cost of a one-way travel from Lagos to Abuja is currently N143,000, up from N51,000 sold the previous year, representing a 180.4% price rise.

Similarly, the average cost of a plane ticket on the Abuja to Port Harcourt route is N220,434, which is 389.85% more than it was N45,000 during the same period in 2023.

