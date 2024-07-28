Airlines in Nigeria increased their domestic fares to as high as N98,000 in June, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics shows

The report also disclosed that Rivers and Kano recorded the highest airfare in July at N97,000

The NBS reported Nigerian states with airfares below N95,000, including Borno, Plateau and others

The cost of domestic flight tickets spiked past N95,000 in many Nigerian states in June 2024, averaging N97,500 in Rivers and Kano and hitting N96,433.33.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) June Transport Watch show that fares rose above N95,000 in Ogun and Enugu states.

Nigerian states with the highest airfares

The NBS report detailed airfares for routes across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NBS said:

A portion of the report read, “Rivers recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journeys) with N97,500.00, followed by Kano with N96,433.33.”

Other Nigerian states with high domestic flight rates in the review period include Kebbi at N94,000, Oyo at N93,720, Borno at N93,666.67, and Kaduna at 93,500, all recording rates below N95,000.

States with cheapest airfares

Other states with lower airfares in June include Plateau at N80,166.67, Abuja at N82,500, Niger at N82,666, Nasarawa at N84,666.67, and Bayelsa at N84,733.

According to the report, the average fare paid by passengers for specific routes on a single journey for the review period was N89.886.84 in June, showing a monthly rise of 0.51% from May 2024.

Every year, airfare rose by 14.18% from N78.721.62 in June 2023.

NAMA raises charges by 800%

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) disclosed that it will raise en route navigational charges from N2000 and N6,000 to N18,000 and N54,000 per flight.

The agency also increased the extension of service hours to airlines from N50,000 to N450,000, representing an 800% increase per extension to allow the agency to recover the cost of diesel and other logistics during the period.

Aviation experts say the development implies an imminent increase in airfares by domestic airlines to reflect the new increases.

