Delta Airlines announced that it has suspended its operations due to technical issues

It stated that the halt would persist until a vendor technical problem is resolved

The airline claims that passengers on impacted flights will receive information

Due to a technological issue, Delta Airlines has halted all of its flight operations.

A vendor technical issue has caused Delta to suspend flights. Photo Credit: Daniel Garrido

Source: Getty Images

The airline said in a statement that all Delta flights have been halted until a vendor technical problem is being resolved.

According to the airline, passengers whose flights are affected will get notifications from Delta via text message and the Fly Delta app.

“Customers should use the Fly Delta app for updates. We apologise for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue,”

the airline stated.

According to a BusinessDay reports, this might also affect other carriers.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that Delta Airlines has revealed plans for a major expansion, with the reintroduction of daily flights to Lagos, Nigeria, from New York-JFK starting December 1.

Additionally, the airline is upgrading its fleet for service to Accra, Ghana (ACC), and South Africa.

It should be recalled that the airline earlier reported another round of strong earnings as it forecasted a record second quarter based on a consistently strong travel appetite.

This is after it saw its profits more than double in the fourth quarter last year, helped by strong travel demand, even as it trimmed its earnings expectations for 2024.

