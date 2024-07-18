Nigerian airlines have denied being blacklisted by leasing companies over alleged default payment

The airlines claimed the report that alleged they were blacklisted was fake, with one of them threatening a lawsuit

They clarified that the blacklist was on the country and not on the airlines, as they are up to date with their payments

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria, and other Nigerian airlines have denied being blacklisted by international lessors, as reported by some media outlets.

An earlier report had alleged that international lessors blacklisted 13 domestic airlines in Nigeria for not paying their lessor fees.

Air Peace chairman, Allen Onyema, denies claim his airline was blacklisted. Credit:@flyairpeace/X

Source: Facebook

Airlines deny blacklist report

However, the airlines denied the report, saying the blacklist was on Nigeria and not the carriers.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Air Peace said the story was fake and is preparing to sue the media company that reported it.

The airlines noted that they don’t owe lessors and have no issues with them.

They stated that the issues with the lessors involved past carriers rather than the current ones.

United Nigeria Airlines speak

According to reports, Obiora Okonkwo, chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, disclosed that all four aircraft on the company’s fleet are the firm’s property.

He disclosed that United Nigeria Airlines fully owns the aircraft, stating that leasing is part of business and that the company has no obligations to its lessors.

Okonkwo said the issue is that there is a blacklist on Nigeria and that it has nothing to do with country risk and relationships with airlines in the past.

In a dry lease arrangement, the owner provides the aircraft to the lessee with a crew. Neither party will have an air carrier certificate if the plane does not carry people for compensation or hire.

The lessee exercises operational control, including legal responsibility for the aircraft under the lease type.

Air Peace denies blacklist story

However, under a wet lease arrangement, the owner supplies the aircraft and the crew, assuming operational responsibility, including maintenance, issuance procurement, and other legal duties.

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, disclosed that the airline has never requested any dry lease arrangement with any lessor, saying that there is no reason to be blacklisted.

The airline chairman said Air Peace wholly owns all the airline’s aircraft.

Ibom Air also disclosed that the airline never defaulted on its lease arrangement and has no issues with the lessors.

Airfares surge

The development comes as airfares skyrocketed across several routes, with air passengers complaining of the activities of touts and racketeers in the airport.

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that airfares increased by over N100,000 on some routes.

