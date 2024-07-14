Aliko Dangote said the delay in locating the Dangote Petrochemical Facility in Ogun State has cost his business $500 million

He stated how the bureaucratic roadblocks he had to overcome negatively affected the project's timeline and budget

He said that the plan was inadvertently foiled by unseen political players and Lagos took advantage of the opportunity

Billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has revealed that his conglomerate lost $500 million due to the delay in finding a location for the Dangote Petrochemical Facility in Ogun State.

Over ten years, Dangote firm has invested a total of $25 billion on petroleum refineries and fertilizer plants. Photo Credit: Dangote refinery

During a Sunday media tour, Dangote said that the lengthy process of obtaining property in Olokola for a petrochemical plant cost him $500 million in addition to the $2.5 billion that he had originally borrowed from banks.

He expressed his displeasure with the bureaucratic obstacles he had to go over, which significantly impacted the project's budget and timeline.

Dangote said,

“The three years and eight months delay by Ogun State govt over Olokola land for petrochemicals facility costs us $500m.”

According to Dangote, the Dangote company has invested a total of $25 billion in fertilizer plants and petrol refineries during the previous ten years.

According to data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), foreign investors avoided Ogun, Osun, and thirty-one other states, choosing instead to invest in Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Ekiti, which recorded $2.78 billion, $593.58 million, and $12.7 million in investment, respectively.

According to BusinessDay's findings, Dangote originally intended for the petrochemical and refinery complex to be located in the Olokola Free Trade Zone, which crosses the states of Ondo and Ogun. However, unseen players in the political arena seem to have managed to thwart the scheme in some way.

The government of Lagos State, led by then-Governor Babatunde Fashola, seized the momentous chance that has since materialised.

