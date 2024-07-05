The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of 10 private jet companies

The NCAA said the companies are operating illegally after failing to come for recertification of their PNCF license

It disclosed that the operators use their PNCF license for commercial and other purposes

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a list of 10 private jet companies whose operations are illegal.

The NCAA disclosed that it suspended the companies' permits because they failed to complete a mandatory recertification process despite its orders.

Suspended companies flout NCAA's orders

The regulator said the firms misused their Non-Commercial (PNCF) permits by engaging in commercial activities.

The agency disclosed that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation 2023 prohibits PNCF holders from using their aircraft for commercial, cargo, or mail-for-hire operations.

According to reports, the NCAA had instructed all PNCF holders to re-evaluate their operations by April 19, 2024, but 10 operators still needed to comply, leading to their suspension.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, stated that engaging PNCF holders for commercial purposes is illegal.

Reports say the Nigerian government had reported that some private jet owners are using their aircraft for commercial purposes and other illicit activities such as drug trafficking.

The names of suspended private jet companies

Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd

Bli-Aviation Safety Services

Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd

Matrix Energy Ltd

Marrietta Management Services Ltd

Worldwide Skypaths Services

Mattini Airline Services Ltd

Aero Lead Ltd

Sky Bird Air Ltd

Ezuma Jets Ltd

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) invited private jet owners to Abuja for verification after failing to pay import duties.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) launched a thorough verification exercise targeting private jet owners operating in Nigeria.

The NCS, disclosed in a statement signed by the Customs management, aims to identify private aircraft improperly imported without required documentation.

The Customs said it aims to ensure adherence to import protocols and boost revenue generation.

Customs seeks to boost revenue

Reports say the statement said that by identifying and addressing undocumented aircraft, Customs seeks to enhance regulatory compliance in the aviation industry.

According to the statement, the verification is essential for maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s airspace, streamlining the import process, and boosting operational efficiency.

Customs announces date for verification

In addition, NCS said that the verification exercise for private aircraft in Nigeria will occur from Wednesday, June 19, to July 19, 2024.

The Customs said the verification programmes would be held at the Tariff and Trade Department Room at its service headquarters in Abuja.

Nigeria Customs grounds Nigerian bank’s aircraft

Legit.ng previously reported that NCS has grounded a US-registered Gulfstream G650ER jet belonging to a prominent Nigerian bank.

The move demonstrates the commencement of clampdowns on private jet owners over unpaid import duties that amount to billions of naira.

The development comes two weeks after the Customs began a one-month verification exercise for private jet owners in Nigeria. The exercise started on June 19, 2024, and would end on July 19, 2024.

