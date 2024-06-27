NAFDAC has warned Nigerians of falsified Ginny non-dairy creamer products in the market, especially in the northern part of the country

The falsified products have unclear dairy status, misleading terms like 'Milky,' images of cows, no registration number, and ambiguous net weight

NAFDAC has instructed Nigerians, distributors, retailers, and consumers always to try and verify product authenticity

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the illegal distribution of falsified Ginny Non-Dairy Creamer products.

The agency said the counterfeit products have flooded markets across the country, particularly in northern Nigeria, due to their high demand.

NAFDAC has asked Nigerians to be careful buying Ginny because of fake. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

NAFDAC gives ideas on how to spot the fake product

Non-dairy creamer, also known as coffee creamer or whitener, is a blend of various food additives used as a substitute for milk powder in beverages such as coffee, tea, oatmeal, hot chocolate, and baked goods.

NAFDAC explained that the falsified Ginny Non-Dairy Creamer products exhibit several labelling irregularities, indicating non-compliance with the agency's pre-packaged food labelling Guidelines.

Among the discrepancies observed in the counterfeit batches are the unclear designation of whether the product is dairy or non-dairy, the misleading term "Milky" suggesting milk ingredients, and the inclusion of cow images which falsely imply dairy content.

Additionally, the falsified products lack registration and ambiguously list the net weight as "±35g.

NAFDAC begins investigation

In response, NAFDAC has directed all its zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and remove the falsified products from the market.

The agency said that there is a need for vigilance within the supply chain to prevent the distribution and sale of these counterfeit products.

The agency stated:

“Distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant throughout the supply chain to prevent the distribution, sale, and consumption of counterfeit Ginny Creamer Products. Ensure that all packaged food products are sourced from authorized or licensed suppliers and thoroughly check the authenticity and physical condition of the products.”

"Consumers are urged to report any suspicions of substandard or falsified packaged food, medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and other regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via the NAFDAC hotline at 0800-162-3322, or through email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng."

