Arik Air has been ordered by a Lagos Industrial Court to pay Mrs. Andreia Perdigao, a former employee

This occurred after Perdigao approached the court for her unjustified termination and unpaid eight months' salary arrears

Her income for the eight months was $21,466.64, and her monthly pay was $2,683.33, according to the court document

An Industrial Court located in Lagos has ordered that Arik Air reimburse Andreia Perdigao, a former employee, for her unjustified termination by paying her eight months' salary arrears.

After working for the airline for around three years, the Arik Air employee filed an application with the court for being fired in 2017.

She prayed that the court would order her former employer to reimburse her for unpaid emoluments for a few months, which she had not received until she filed the complaint.

A ruling acquired under case number NICN/LA/532/2017 states that the claimant, an air hostess for the airline, sought her salary from December 2016 to March 2017, the period prior to her termination from the company.

According to the court filing, her monthly pay was $2,683.33, and her total pay for the eight months was $21,466.64.

However, the claimant sought for the court to order the defendant to pay N35 million for breach of contract, as well as the total of her eight months' wages, which she calculated to be $21,466.64.

How the court ruled

In his ruling, Justice M.N. Esowe upheld the existence of an employment contract between the claimant and the respondent.

He said,

“The court directs the defendants to pay to the claimant 8 (eight) months salary at the aggregated sum of $21,466.64 (twenty-one thousand, four hundred and sixty-six dollars, sixty-four cents).

“The sum of $2,683.33 is hereby awarded to the claimant as general damages for breach of contract.

“The court hereby orders the defendants to pay interest at the rate of 15 per cent on all the judgment sums from the date of delivery of the judgment until the same is fully liquidated.”

