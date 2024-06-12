Afreximbank said $40 million was paid to help Fidelity Bank with its acquisition and recapitalisation of Union Bank UK

The payment in two tranches was used to finance a 100% equity stake in Union Bank UK and support the recapitalisation of the UK-based Bank

Afreximbank strategy enables African companies to buy financial assets that foreign organisations in Africa and the diaspora have given up

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

To assist Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc in its acquisition and recapitalisation of Union Bank UK, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the payment of a $40 million intra-African investment Facility.

Through the acquisition pf Union Bank UK, Fidelity Bank is able to establish a new financial institution that spans Africa. Photo Credit: Fidelity Bank

Source: UGC

The facility was made available in two tranches of US$20 million each; the first tranche allowed Fidelity to partially refinance the purchase of a 100% equity stake in Union Bank UK, and the second tranche was used to support the recapitalisation of the acquired bank by adding more equity, as permitted by the UK regulator.

Through this acquisition, Fidelity Bank is able to establish a new financial institution that spans Africa, meeting the banking needs of Africans living abroad as well as offering offshore banking and correspondent banking services to African institutions.

Afreximbank supports African brands

Executive Vice President of Afreximbank's Intra-African Trade Bank and Export Development Bank, Kanayo Awani said that it was a part of Afreximbank's efforts to support African control and ownership of capital while enhancing intra-African trade and investments.

“Fidelity Bank’s acquisition of Union Bank UK aligned with Afreximbank’s Intra-African Investment Facility. It was a significant milestone for both institutions, reinforcing African ownership and control within the global financial landscape,” Awani said.

According to Awani in a statement, African firms have the ability to purchase financial assets that foreign entities in Africa and the diaspora have relinquished thanks to Afreximbank's Bank Acquisition Strategy.

Additionally, this is consistent with the Bank's Diaspora Strategy, which aims to encourage and fund the integration of the African Diaspora with the continent at large.

She said that Fidelity was providing services to Africans and African-owned businesses in the UK through the facility, including items to assist investments made by the Diaspora.

The MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said,

"We are very thankful to Afreximbank for supporting our expansionary initiatives for international growth. It is, indeed, the result of a strong partnership between the two institutions over the years that has produced this good outcome."

The acquisition is anticipated to support the integration of the African Diaspora into regional and continental supply chains, increase trade flows between Nigeria and the UK, and help small and medium-sized businesses throughout the continent enhance their export competitiveness and light export manufacturing capabilities.

These factors will all contribute to the economic growth and development of Africa.

