Nigerian banks are spending more on staff salaries and other expenses in 2024 compared to previous years

The latest data shows that the cost of keeping banking workers happy increased by 414% amid inflation and naira depreciation

The banking industry remains one of the most attractive sectors for graduates due to the relatively good pay

Nigerian banks have significantly increased their salaries and other benefits as the cost of goods and services increases in the country.

Legit.ng data analysis of 10 banks' financial statements shows that their combined personnel expenses rose to N476.06 billion as of March 2024.

This represents a 123.41% increase compared to the N213.08 billion recorded by the banks as workers' expenses in 2023.

Personnel expenses include salaries(majorly), other benefits, bonuses, and pensions.

The banks surveyed for the analysis include Access Bank, First City Monument Bank(FCMB), Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Stanbic IBTC Bank, United Bank for Africa(UBA), Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank and Ecobank.

How the banks' workers salary changed

Legit.ng analysis also revealed that Ecobank has the highest staff expenses in 2024, followed by Access Bank and United Bank of Africa.

Amachukwu Okafar, Senior Consultant at Native Insight, explained to Legit.ng that Ecobank's figures are higher because of its pan-African presence.

"Expenses from other operations are taken into consideration in their financials, which is why the figures are higher compared to those of local players"

Breakdown of bank expenses on staff

Following the removal of the petrol subsidy and the biting effects of inflation, many Nigerian banks adjusted their employees' salaries and wages in 2023.

This adjustment is reflected in the increased staff expenses reported in 2024.

Ecobank- N152.48bn

Ecobank reported the highest personnel expenses, totalling N152.48 billion as of March 2024, marking a 178% increase from N54.83 billion in 2023.

Access bank - N79.84bn

Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, is the second bank with the highest staff expenses as of March 2024. Its financial statement submitted to the NGX revealed that the bank spent a total of N79.84 billion, a 137.7% increase from N33.56 billion.

It is important to note that these figures do not only represent banking staff, as Access Holdings also operates a payment and switching services company, a digital lending company, a pension fund company, and an insurance brokerage company.

The staff expenses are captured as a group.

Here is a full breakdown of the ten banks' staff expenses

Bank Staff expenses 2024 Staff expenses 2023 %change Access N79.84bn N33.56 bn 137.7% Ecobank N152.49 bn N54.83bn 178.5% First Bank N64.93bn N31.29bn 107.4% FCMB N16.83 bn N10.40bn 61.8% Fidelity N13.99bn N7.88bn 77.5% GTB N22.2bn N10.39bn 114.0% Sterling N6.58bn N4.74bn 38.6% UBA N66.30bn N31.26bn 111.9% Wema N9.94bn N5.53bn 79.6% Zenith N42.85bn N23.16bn 84.8%

