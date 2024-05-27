One of Nigeria's leading digital payment platforms, PalmPay, has asked governments at all levels to prioritize Children's welfare

The government stated this as it celebrated Children's with underprivileged children

At the event organized by the company in partnership with the Ayala Charity Foundation, the organizers urged more focus on Children's well-being

PalmPay has called on governments to address children's challenges and enhance their welfare.

This appeal was made during an event celebrating the 2024 Children's Day for underprivileged children from various orphanages across Lagos State.

Themed "Dream Big, Reach Higher," the celebration offered the children a day of joy, learning, and memorable experiences.

PalmPay asks the government to place Children first Credit: PalmPay

Source: Original

PalmPay commits to driving financial inclusion

Over 150 children, some with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, deafness, and blindness, participated in fun games, educational workshops, and interactive storytelling sessions. They also received gifts designed to inspire and entertain them.

This initiative, organized by Ayela Charity Foundation, was in partnership with PalmPay and Venture Garden Foundation to give the children a voice and future.

Enakeno Umuteme, Head of Marketing and Communication at PalmPay, highlighted the company's core mission of financial inclusion and a commitment to supporting future generations of Nigerians.

"Our mission at PalmPay is to drive financial inclusion by empowering people and businesses and fostering economic growth. On this Children's Day, we celebrate kids and their limitless potential," said Mr. Umuteme.

"Children are the future. PalmPay is committed to community support and child welfare. We aim to create lasting memories and remind these children that they are valued and capable of achieving great things," he said.

Children express gratitude to organizers

Also speaking, Bukola Ayele, co-founder of the Ayela Charity Foundation, asked governments at all levels to initiate policies that would provide more protection to orphans and vulnerable children in society.

One of the children from the orphanage, Israel Adegbite, expressed gratitude to PalmPay and other organizers, noting that he enjoyed several activities at the event and was happy to compete with other children.

"I want to thank the foundation and PalmPay for putting this together, thank you very much. God bless you, I learned a lot from the career talk," he said.

Children's Day is celebrated worldwide to honour and promote the well-being and rights of children. The date and traditions vary by country, but the essence remains the same: recognising the importance of children.

Palmpay, others take action, announce account changes

Legit.ng previously reported that OPay and Palmpay have announced key changes to how customers get verified on their platforms.

The two digital banking platforms made the changes in response to reports of loopholes exploited by fraudsters when opening accounts.

For Opay, there are changes in the identification method of securing bank accounts during the onboarding process.

Source: Legit.ng