Uganda Airlines has shown interest in beginning direct flights to Abuja as Nigeria seeks to intensify bilateral relations with the country

The development was disclosed by Uganda High Commission, Nelson Ocheger, in Abuja recently

It came as local airlines in Nigeria, including Air Peace, Dana Air, Max Air and others, adjusted their ticket costs to meet economic realities, received in audience H.E. Ambassador Nelson Ocheger, High Commissioner of Uganda, to Nigeria today,They discussed

The Ugandan government is seeking increased business interactions with Nigeria as it assures Uganda Airlines will add Abuja to its routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed the development on its official X page.

Uganda and Nigeria to increase trade ties

The ministry revealed that the agreement was reached when Ugandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nelson Ocheger, met with Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, to discuss trade and commerce promotions between the two countries.

According to reports, Uganda disclosed that both countries discussed the progress made, including reviewing bilateral agreements between the two countries in different sectors such as energy, oil and gas, defence and security cooperation, education, and others.

Ocheger called for an increase in bilateral relations for the growth of both countries.

Local airlines increase fares

A previous report by Legit.ng stated that the Uganda airline commenced direct flights from Entebbe International Airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The development follows an increase in fares by local airlines in Nigeria.

According to a Legit.ng report, aviation fuel currently accounts for roughly 45% of operating costs, followed by labour (17%), aircraft rent and ownership (8.5%), non-aircraft rents and ownership (7%), professional services (4.5%), landing fees (2%), food and beverage (1.5%), maintenance materials (13%), and transport-related (1.5%).

Additional research reveals that airlines run a B737 aircraft for more than four times that amount due to the current exchange rate and rise in aviation fuel, priced at almost N1,300 per litre.

Also, as the value of the naira rises relative to the dollar, airlines must raise ticket prices.

New fares by local airlines

A one-way economy class ticket from Lagos to Abuja, which cost N55,000 a few months ago, is now available for between N100,000 and N150,000 on Air Peace, N90,000 to N160,000 on United Nigerian Airlines, N70,000 to N130,000 on Dana Air; and N170,000 to N200,000 on Ibom Air, according to recent findings.

Similarly, it used to cost roughly N55,000 for a one-way economy class ticket from Lagos to Port Harcourt. Still, now it costs between N105,000 and N160,000 for Air Peace, N85,000 and N100,000 for United Nigeria Airline, N65,000 and N125,000 for Dana Air, N96,000 and N130,000 for Ibom Air, N86,000 and N170,000 on Arik Air.

Air Peace announces direct flights to London

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace, one of Nigeria's biggest carriers, will commence direct flights from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London beginning March 30, 2024.

The airline's spokesman, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the airline's new international route on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The development comes nearly one month after Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, engaged the United Kingdom to actualise direct flights from Lagos to London.

