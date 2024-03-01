The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has stated that the agency has refunded customers of failed microfinance banks and mortgage banks

Hassan Bello, the managing director of NDIC, said paying customers of distressed banks was the corporation's priority

He asked depositors of other banks in liquidation to come for verification and get paid

Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada has reported Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investment and the Economy for over a decade.

The Nigeria Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has revealed that it has refunded depositors of the 179 failed microfinance and four mortgage banks across Nigeria.

The NIDC managing Director, Bello Hassan, disclosed this at the NDIC Special Day during the ongoing 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

NDIC Managing Director, Bello Hassan reveals depositors of failed microfinance banks fully repaid Credit: NDIC

Source: Facebook

NDIC introduces new scheme to trace accounts

Hassan was represented by the corporation's Deputy Director of Communication, Hauwa Gambo, who said that the NDIC's priority was the protection of depositors' funds in licensed banks in distress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The NDIC boss said that in carrying out its lawful functions, the corporation had introduced the Single Customer View scheme to expedite payment to depositors of liquidated banks.

He said:

"Our priority at NDIC is the protection of Nigerian depositors. We are dedicated to safeguarding depositors' funds from the adverse effects of bank failure. The corporation has introduced the Single Customer View framework to expedite payment to depositors of closed banks.

"The corporation has enhanced collaboration with the judiciary for speedy prosecution of failed insured institutions. This concerted effort has resulted in resolving long-drawn cases of closed banks such as Fortune and Triumph Banks in liquidation.

He stated that the NDIC has been repaying the clients of the failed financial institutions promptly.

According to him, the corporation deployed digital remote payment methods to facilitate electronic transfers to verified depositors' alternate bank accounts.

Punch reports that Hassan said the NDIC launched the Deposit Tracer in collaboration with telcos, allowing depositors to access unpaid balances via mobile accounts.

NDIC lists failed microfinance banks

Bello asked depositors of other banks in liquidation to utilise the various initiatives by the agency to claim their trapped funds.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the NDIC listed 20 failed banks and asked depositors to claim their funds.

Depositors, creditors, and shareholders of 20 failed banks in Nigeria will get an additional N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said.

The latest payment will increase dividends paid to the depositors to N61,63 billion after making cumulative payments of liquidation dividends totalling N45,45 billion as of July 2023, representing amounts exceeding the insured sums to depositors of the 20 banks.

According to the NDIC Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Bashir Nuhu, the 20 failed banks were among the banks shut down previously due to the revocation of their operating licences by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between 1994 and 2018.

NDIC introduces Single View

Also, the NDIC disclosed that it introduced the Single Customer View (SCV) framework to enhance the speedy payment of insured sums to depositors of closed banks.

Bello Hassan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, said this at the 2023 NDIC workshop for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Owerri.

The conference held in Owerri was themed," Stocktaking of Deposit Insurance Practice: Assessing the Now, Evaluating the Challenges and Forecasting the Future."

Full list of failed microfinance banks

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), on Thursday, August 17, 2023, revealed that directors of failed 183 microfinance banks and Primary Mortgage Banks will soon face investigation over their roles in the collapse of the institutions.

The managing director/chief executive officer of NDIC, Bello Hassan, disclosed this during a workshop organised by the corporation for security and law enforcement agencies in Lagos.

Vanguard reports that Hassan said the corporation would soon approach security agencies to investigate some of the failed banks' directors and bosses to bring them to justice and hold them accountable for their collapse.

Source: Legit.ng