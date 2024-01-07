The Nigerian government, under the Ministry of Works and Housing, has begun the sale of homes to Nigerians

The ministry said interested Nigerians should obtain the Expression of Interest form from the ministry’s office

Also, it said Nigerians in the Diaspora can get the form from the office of Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has started reviewing the sale of houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP), asking interested Nigerians at and abroad to apply to own a home.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmuda Mamman, disclosed this in a statement, saying that the review process is part of the programme for the new sale of houses and that applicants are to obtain Expression of Interest forms.

FG issues steps to the sale of housing in Nigeria Credit: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for application

The Guardian reports that the statement said that applicants who received a provisional allocation offer between 2022 and 2023 are eligible to reapply.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement said:

“The Ministry is revising the conditions and procedures for the sale of houses under the National Housing Programme.

According to the statement, part of the sale process is completing an Expression of Interest form, saying that provisional offer letters given to subscribers elapsed between March 10, 2022, and October 18, 2023, and that they are free to reapply.

How Diaspora Nigerians can apply

“All interested subscribers are to obtain their Expression of Interest forms from the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development office in the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at no cost,” the statement reads.

It also said that Nigerians in the Diaspora are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Scam alert: Lagos names unauthorized real estate company selling houses to Nigerians home, abroad

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Ministry of Housing has issued a warning to prospective homeowners about House Height Limited, a real estate developer who poses as an official state government representative.

According to a statement on its X account on Thursday, January 5, 2023, the ministry told citizens not to do business with the company or its representatives regarding any Harmony Court-related matters along Command Road, Ipaja, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, especially directed the message to Nigerians living abroad following a recent meeting with stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng