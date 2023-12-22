One of Nigeria's leading cable manufacturing companies, MicCom Cables and Wires, has disclosed plans to develop a curriculum for cable workers

The company said it would partner with the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) to develop the programme

The company stated that it is essential to boost the skill sets of cable workers in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has unveiled its strategy to collaborate with the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) to develop a specialized curriculum to enhance skill sets within the Nigerian cable industry.

Bukola Adubi, the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom, shared this initiative during an interview on the sidelines of the 12th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) event held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The event focused on "Deepening Nigerian Content amidst Divestments, Domestication & Decarbonisation."

The Chief operating officer of MicCom Cables and wire, Bukola Adubi Credit: MicCom

Source: UGC

Company shows interest in using technology for cable workers

In July, MicCom signaled to partner with OGTAN to leverage training and technology transfer opportunities for Nigerian students, particularly fostering local content development in the cable manufacturing sector.

Adubi emphasized the challenge in the cable industry lies in acquiring specialized skills due to its technical nature. She highlighted that conventional educational systems fail to provide the necessary expertise, underscoring the importance of a sustainable pipeline program tailored to the industry.

MicCom Cables identifies hurdles

Adubi outlined the anticipated outcomes of the collaboration with OGTAN, expressing optimism about formulating a curriculum that aligns with industry needs. She mentioned the next step involves extensive discussions with the team to establish a comprehensive framework.

During her panel session, focusing on "Deepening Nigerian Content in the Manufacturing Sector," she emphasized the need for legal support for Executive Orders 3 and 5. She acknowledged the success in the oil and gas industry but stressed the necessity of extending similar achievements to other sectors like construction, power, and telecom.

Addressing challenges facing the cable industry, Adubi, who also serves as the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), identified poor power supply, inadequate infrastructure, and foreign exchange volatility. She emphasized that addressing these challenges would contribute to overcoming the industry's perception as expensive, thereby fostering growth.

"FG's support causing us to think upgrades, additional investments, cable company boss says

Legit.ng reported that the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has said that as a result of the support her company is getting from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), through its effective and efficient implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, MicCom now constantly thinks of upgrades and additional investments.

The NOGICD Act, enacted in 2010, is aimed at domiciling local oil and gas industry capacities.

Adubi, while commending the NCDMB for effectively implementing the Act, said that it has created significant opportunities for local companies, like MicCom, to play actively in the oil and gas industry. The MicCom boss stated this in an interview with the Local Content Television, an NCDMB's media outfit monitored by Legit.ng noted that the NOGICD Act protects local manufacturers like MicCom

Source: Legit.ng