Azibaola Robert has bagged a prestigious environmental award from a Nigerian media firm

Robert was recognized for his efforts in championing a safe environment in Nigeria

The founder of Zeetin asked for collaboration among member countries to achieve the objectives set at COP28

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Nigerian entrepreneur and environmentalist, Rober Azibaola has urged collaboration among participants of the just-ended COP28 conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The development comes as the management of Sun Newspapers applauded entrepreneur Azibaola Robert's outstanding contributions to Nigeria's growth and development and nominated him for The Sun Public Service Award 2023.

Azibaola Robert, FNSE, Founder of Zeetin Engineering and Expedition Into Deep Forests (Right), receiving his Letter of Nomination for The Public Service Award 2023

Source: Facebook

The company gives reason for the award

The publishing firm stated this when a four-person delegation, led by its Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, visited Robert to present him with his nomination letter for the award in his office in Abuja on Wednesday, 13th December 2023.

The company said:

"Your selection for this award was based on merit because of your outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria. " With your undying spirit of public service, you embarked on a 14-day expedition into the Niger Delta deep forests to produce a documentary on the impact of Climate Change and adverse environmental practices by inhabitants on the region."

Ukeh told Robert that the editorial board robustly debated and agreed that he deserves the Public Service Award for his remarkable impact on society and commitment to public service, emphasizing that the Award is not only for those in the Public Service but for that person who has performed exceptionally well in impacting the society through the public or private sector; one whose contributions have made an impact on the development of the country.

Robert said:

"I'm so grateful that what I initiated is useful to society and making an impact that has made you notice. No society has grown only based on Government initiatives, so there has to be more synergy and multi-level cooperation between the governments, the private sector, individuals, and locals in preserving and conserving our environment for posterity."

Robert makes a case for environmental sustenance

Referring to the recent COP28 in Dubai, Robert urges more local initiatives and collaborations in communities of the rainforests to reverse climate change.

He advised multinationals, loggers, as well as people of the Niger Delta rainforests to avowedly demonstrate practical actions and respect for the environment and strive daily to ensure that their activities always help in preserving and conserving the environment for posterity.

Robert is the founder of 'Expedition Into Deep Forests' and the Niger Delta Human and Environmental Rescue Organisation (ND-HERO).

An environmental rights advocate for peace and environmental justice. In 2021, Robert and his team of environment enthusiasts embarked on a 14-day expedition into deep forests of the Niger Delta to ascertain the impact of climate change and adverse environmental practices being experienced by inhabitants of the oil-rich region.

Top Nigerian lawyer Azibaola Robert, reveals pathway to Nigeria's development

Legit.ng reported that A top Nigerian lawyer and a cousin to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Azibaola Robert, has charged Nigerian engineers and scientists to explore origami technologies to lead Nigeria to technological development and progress.

Robert, an entrepreneur and founder of Zeetin Engineering, and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), on Friday, December 16, on how the art of folding papers (Origami) to make structures is becoming the vogue in modern technology in building.

The engineer explained that Origami, the Japanese word for the art of folding paper into shapes and figures, has become a major technological field being applied in space exploration.

Source: Legit.ng