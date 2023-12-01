The use of Ghana Must Go sacks is now prohibited in Nigeria's international airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said that the ban does not apply to local airports

It stated that the use of sacks cause damage to the facilities of the airports across the country

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has placed a ban on the use of 'Ghana Must Go' travel sacks by passengers in any Nigeria international airport.

This was contained in a circular by FAAN, titled, 'Prohibition of usage of Ghana must go'.

The ban is particularly for passengers traveling through the country’s international airports. Photo Credit: Thomas Barwick, Oakshielding.com

Source: Getty Images

New rule for international airport passengers

According to the notice signed by Henok Gizachew, Manager of Airport Services, the ban is particularly for passengers travelling through the country's international airports.

He said the move became necessary due to the huge damage the sack had caused to the airport's conveyor belt system.

According to a Leadership report, he added that passengers who wish to use Ghana Must Go to travel must have the sack well packaged in a carton or hardcover of rectangular sizt.

In line with the new guide, some airlines are beginning to implement the directive. Ethiopian Airlines recently banned 'Ghana Must Go' Bags for airline travellers on any of its flights from Nigeria.

In a recent report, however, the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that the 'world-class airport' being built in the state will commence operations before the end of the year.

He said that the project, known as a 'PowerPoint' airport, was first conceived in 2006 when it was licensed as an airport.

