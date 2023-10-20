FG plans to adopt the principle of reciprocity in the issuance of visas to non-Nigerian citizens

The Interior Minister said countries that impose restrictions on Nigerian citizens will meet the same fate

According to him, the interests of Nigerians must be respected the way the country respects others

The federal government said it would henceforth adopt the principle of reciprocity in the issuance of visas to citizens of countries with strict visa requirements for travelling Nigerians.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, made this known at the Business Day conference on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Minister of interior said because Nigerians desire to be partners on an equal footing with other nations, the reciprocity principle must underpin investment relationships. Photo Credit: FG, COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

Non-Nigerian citizens suffer the same fate

He noted that Nigeria was excluded from Turkey's e-visa application and Ethiopia removed Nigerians from the visa-on-arrival option.

He added that Seychelles banned Nigerians from visiting the country for holiday purposes.

Tunji-Ojo said each citizen of a country seeking a visa in the country will receive the same treatment meted out to Nigerians seeking to travel to the country.

He said:

“Some of our foreigners might not like this but part of our responsibility is the interest of Nigerians. As much as we have to protect your interest, you must also protect our interest.

“Any country that does not give me the visa on arrival cannot have a visa on arrival in Nigeria. I am sorry but it is the truth”

He asserted that because Nigerians desire to be partners on an equal footing with other nations, the reciprocity principle must underpin investment relationships.

According to him, a committee will present a report so that his ministry may decide how to negotiate visa issues with other nations.

According to the minister, Nigeria will charge $100 for a Nigerian visa if a Nigerian pays $100 for a visa.

He added:

If you give me a visa on arrival, I give it to you. If you say the condition for me to enter your country is that I must have an American Visa, Schengen visa, UK visa, etc, you will have the same condition to enter my country. It is not a fight, it is about the issue of mutual respect.

Legit.ng had reported that a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Abuja to conclude discussions on the potential easing of Nigeria's visa requirements.

UK Grants 132,000 Visas to Nigerians in 2023, Reduces Tariffs on 3,000 Goods From Nigeria

The United Kingdom issued about 132,000 visas in the first six months of 2023, an increase from the 324,000 issued in 2022, Legit.ng reported.

The figure represents a 10% share of all issuances by the United Kingdom in the period.

According to the British High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, the increase was due to several factors, including the robust economic relationships between the two countries and the increasing number of Nigerians studying in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng