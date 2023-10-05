FG is planning to increase the number of student admissions in medical institutions from 5,000 to 10,000

This follows the earlier report of doctors shortage in the country with many leaving the country

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare said the annual production of over 3,000 doctors is inadequate

The Federal Government has put initiatives in place to increase admittance into medical and dental institutions. It stated that the population of physicians in medicine and dentistry will be increased from 5,000 to 10,000 in the next academic year.

At the induction ceremony for graduates of overseas medical and dental schools held by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, revealed this.

This is coming after the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) revealed that only 10,000 medical doctors are left in the country.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare said Nigeria's annual production of just over 3,000 doctors is still insufficient. Photo Credit: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s annual production of Doctor Woeful

According to Alausa, improving the healthcare environment would deter the emigration of licensed physicians and other healthcare workers to more developed nations.

According to a BusinessDay report, he asserts that Nigeria's annual production of just over 3,000 doctors is still woefully insufficient and that there is a pressing need to quadruple the rate at which health professionals are produced.

He stated:

“Equally, we shall expand these opportunities to all other health professionals like pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, community health extension workers, radiographers, and others. Although, this will be in phases. We shall create room to produce more and excess because globally, there’s a shortage of health manpower which has been estimated at a shortage of 18 million people,”

Alausa stated that his ministry would keep promoting increased support for the health sector and broaden the value chain to draw in more grants and investment from abroad.

