From April 2024, Guinness Nigeria will stop importing some international premium spirits products

The Diageo subsidiary noted that the development is in line with its Nigerian long-term growth strategy

It, however, stressed that there are no changes to Diageo Plc's shareholding in Guinness Nigeria

Guinness Nigeria has announced that it will stop importing and selling specific Diageo worldwide premium alcohol goods as of April 2024.

This, it claimed, includes products like Baileys, Singleton, and Johnnie Walker that were imported in accordance with its 2016 Sale and Distribution Agreement with Diageo plc.

Guinness Nigeria PLC made the statement in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

According to the statement, the action is consistent with Guinness Nigeria's long-term growth strategy and Diageo plc's desire to launch a new, wholly owned spirits-focused company.

It stated that this is intended to control the importation and distribution of its portfolio of premium international spirits in West and Central Africa, with Nigeria serving as one of the hubs.

Revenue to be impacted

In the financial year ending June 30 2023, the company stated that the revenue related to Guinness Nigeria's portfolio of imported Diageo international premium spirit products was N14 billion, constituting approximately 6% of Guinness Nigeria's total revenues.

Guinness Nigeria said it will continue manufacturing and distributing its entire portfolio of non-alcoholic drinks, beer, ready-to-drink (RTDs) and locally produced spirits.

According to the company, this includes inter-alia Orijin, Captain Morgan Gold, Gordon's Moringa, and Smirnoff X1 Choco, fully utilising its asset base following the expansion of its production capacity in recent years as a foremost total beverage alcohol player.

Meanwhile, it added that there are no changes to Diageo plc's shareholding in Guinness Nigeria, and Diageo remains a key shareholder of Guinness Nigeria.

