Nigerian banks have seen a spike in the amount of non-performing loans in the first half of 2023

The banking industry recorded about N1.67 trillion in non-performing loans in the period under review

Zenith Bank, Access Bank, UBA, Ecobank, and seven other commercial banks in Nigeria recorded the amount in the period under review

About 11 Nigerian banks have recorded N1.67 trillion in non-performing loans following write-offs, Global Standing Credit (GSI), and credit risk management caused by economic challenges.

The figure represents an increase of 37% from N1.22 trillion reported in the year ended December 31, 2022.

Top banks with non-performing loans in 2023

Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Ecobank, and United Bank for Africa are the top non-performing loans for the period.

Other banks include FCMB, Wema Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sterling Bank, and Fidelity Bank.

According to a ThisDay report, the dollar traded weaker than its highs experienced in 2022, sending volatility through worldwide markets.

Most African countries experienced currency depreciation, contributing to higher inflation and public debt figures during the period under review.

Central banks worldwide have continued to increase interest rates to either tame or manage inflation.

Checks reveal that FCMB, Wema Bank, and Ecobank recorded non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio above the regulatory 5 per cent requirement by the Central Bank of Nigeria. In contrast, GTB revealed a 4.60% NPL ratio in the first half of 2023 from the 5.19% recorded in the same period last year.

CBN records improvement in the number of banks with NPLs

CBN said that NPLs in the banking industry improved from 5.1% as of June 2022 to 4.1% in June 2023 and were below the five per cent requirement.

Ecobank recorded a 5.5% NPL ratio in the first half of 2023 from 5.20%, bringing its non-performing loans by value to N512.12 billion as of June 30, 2023, from N299.7 billion reported in 2022.

The bank's loans and customer advances were N9.31 trillion as of June 2023, a spike of 6% from N5.76 trillion in the 2022 financial year.

The bank stated that its NPLs of $612 million were one per cent lower yearly and an NPL ratio of 5.5%.

With about 4.3% NPL ratio and N5.26 trillion gross loans and advances, First Bank recorded N226.24 billion NPL in the first half of 2023 from N204.29 billion recorded in 2022.

The bank is the second-highest bank with non-performing loans after Ecobank.

Others are:

Access Bank - N218.9 billion

Zenith Bank - N209.86 billion

UBA - N154.53 billion

GTBank - N115.29 billion

