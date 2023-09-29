Nine banks in Nigeria have charged their customers N152 billion for the use of electronic banking channels in H1 2023

The amount is 16.7% increase from the N131.97 billion the banks earned in the same period last year

The bank charges are from various payment channels such as ATM, PoS, Internet Banking and Mobile Banking

Nine leading Nigerian banks have charged their customers about N154 billion for electronic transactions in the first half of 2023.

The report is courtesy of the banks’ financial statements, which revealed that the amount represents a 16.7% yearly rise compared to the N131.97 billion earned in 2022.

Banks with the highest earnings from electronic transactions

GTB - N21.2 Billion

Access Bank - N43.9 billion

Zenith Bank - N22.27 billion

UBA - N51.07 billion

Stanbic IBTC- N2.14 billion

FCMB - N7.4 billion

Unity Bank - N1.96 billion

Fidelity Bank - N1.85 billion

Wema Bank - N3.13 billion

Vanguard reports that electronic banking enables banking transactions via electronic payment channels like Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, ATMs, and PoS.

The rise in electronic banking costs and commissions shows that adopting electronic banking channels among Nigerians is robust enough for the banks.

Data from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) revealed that e-payment transactions for the first quarter of 2023 rose by 209% yearly to N4.7 billion from N1.52 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

E-payment transaction values soared by 48% to N137.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 from N92.85 trillion in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first half of 2022, about nine banks generated N66.7 billion from account maintenance and commission, representing a 14.7% yearly rise compared to the N57.5 billion recorded in 2022.

Nigerian banks with the highest account maintenance fees in H1 2023

Zenith - N21.02 billion

Access Bank - N13.36 billion

GTBank - N10.5 billion

UBA - N9.6 billion

FCMB - N3.85 billion

Fidelity Bank - N3.4 billion

Stanbic IBTC - N2.64 billion

Wema Bank - N1.63 billion

Unity Bank N742.6 million

UBA recorded the highest growth in the period under review, with N9.6 billion, representing 47.6% from the N6.2 billion recorded in the year before.

The banks’ net fees and commission income for the period under review grew yearly by 20.7% to N44.47 billion in the first half of 2023.

